Twelve U.S. senators urge security rejection of China aluminum deal

WASHINGTON Nov 2 Twelve U.S. senators on Wednesday urged that a national security review panel reject Chinese aluminum giant Zhongwang International Group Ltd's proposed $2.3 billion purchase of U.S. aluminum products maker Aleris Corp.

The senators asked Treasury Secretary Jack Lew in a letter to launch a review of the deal by the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States and "ultimately reject it" on grounds that it would damage the U.S. defense industrial base.

"Zhongwang's purchase of Aleris would directly undermine our national security, including by jeopardizing the U.S. manufacturing base for sensitive technologies in an industry already devastated by the effects of China's market distorting policies, and creating serious risk that sensitive technologies and knowhow will be transferred to China, further imperiling U.S. defense interests," the senators wrote.

The deal, announced just over two months ago, would give one of the world's largest makers of extruded aluminum products access to U.S. technology and customers that include Boeing Co and other U.S. defense contractors and automakers that are increasingly turning to aluminum.

It comes as another Zhongwang subsidiary is embroiled in a dispute over U.S. import duties amid broader trade tensions between the U.S. aluminum industry and China.

The U.S. Commerce Department is currently investigating China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd over allegations that it has been evading U.S. import duties on extruded products by shipping them through third countries.

The letter to Lew was signed by Republican Rob Portman of Ohio, where Aleris is based, and Democrats Ron Wyden, Charles Schumer, Bob Casey, Joe Manchin, Kirsten Gillibrand, Joe Donnelly, Debbie Stabenow, Jeff Merkley, Amy Klobuchar, Tammy Baldwin and Al Franken.

They said the review committee needed to be cautious about the potential for sensitive research data to be transferred to China, including data with military applications such as advanced modeling techniques, high-strength alloys and the design of light armor material.

"Despite the national security importance of our nation's aluminum sector, the industry continues to be decimated by China's market distorting policies that contribute to vast overcapacity," the senators wrote.

"China's overcapacity in aluminum has directly contributed to severe reductions in U.S. domestic production as smelters unable to compete have been forced to close. Each such closure further imperils our nation's ability to ensure a reliable supply of strategic materials in times of crisis," they wrote.

A spokesman for the U.S. Treasury could not immediately be reached for comment on the letter. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)