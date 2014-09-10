U.S. antitrust official concerned by China anti-competition stance

| WASHINGTON, Sept 10
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 A top U.S. antitrust
enforcer expressed concern on Wednesday about China's
enforcement of its antitrust law after Beijing opened a probe
into Qualcomm Inc for allegedly abusing its market
position.
China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC),
which is among the agencies that enforce antitrust law, said in
February that the U.S. chipmaker was suspected of overcharging
and abusing its market position in wireless communication
standards. The allegations could mean fines of more than $1
billion.
In Washington, Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Edith
Ramirez noted media reports that Beijing may decide to prosecute
a company based on the royalty payments that it demands to use
its patents.
Ramirez did not mention Qualcomm by name but said: "I am
seriously concerned by these reports, which suggest an
enforcement policy focused on reducing royalty payments for
local implementers as a matter of industrial policy, rather than
protecting competition and long-run consumer welfare."
In July, a Chinese state-run newspaper said China's NDRC had
determined that Qualcomm had a monopoly but did not say whether
the regulator had determined that the company had abused this
monopoly.
Qualcomm, one of the world's biggest mobile chipmakers, is
one of at least 30 foreign firms to come under scrutiny as China
seeks to enforce a 2008 anti-monopoly law which some critics say
is being used to unfairly target overseas businesses, raising
protectionism concerns.
Also in Washington, Joaquin Almunia, the top European
antitrust enforcer, warned against criticism of other
jurisdictions with different laws.
"I think we need to be careful in assessing how competition
enforcement is carried out in different jurisdictions than our
own," he said at a press conference when asked about China.
But he said that he had been disappointed that China had not
yet joined the International Competition Network, an informal
network of competition agencies from 92 jurisdictions, and said
that cooperation with China when both Beijing and Brussels were
working on the same issue fell short.
"With the Chinese we are still at the starting point of this
cooperation," he said.
Companies being investigated in China for antitrust issues
include Microsoft Corp and automaker Volkswagen AG
. This week, the NDRC slapped a record $201 million
fine on 12 Japanese automakers it said had engaged in price
manipulation.