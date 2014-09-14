Treasury's Lew warned China on antitrust probes of foreign firms-WSJ

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew has written to the Chinese government warning that a recent
spate of antitrust investigations against foreign companies
could have serious implications for U.S.-China relations, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
The newspaper said Lew sent a letter to Chinese Vice
Premier Wang Yang and said that China's recent focus on foreign
companies could devalue foreign intellectual property, citing
people briefed on the contents of the letter.
The paper said the letter was sent in recent days.
Representatives of the Chinese cabinet did not respond to
requests for comment, the WSJ reported.
The U.S. Treasury declined comment when asked to confirm the
report. "We regularly correspond with our international
counterparts on a variety of issues," a Treasury official said
earlier.
At least 30 foreign firms, including U.S. companies such as
Microsoft Corp and chip maker Qualcomm Inc
have come under scrutiny as China seeks to enforce a 2008
anti-monopoly law that some critics say is being used to
unfairly target foreign firms.
After July talks on the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic
Dialogue, Treasury said China "recognized that the objective of
competition policy is to promote consumer welfare and economic
efficiency, rather than to promote individual competitors or
industries, and that enforcement of its competition law should
be fair, objective, transparent, and non-discriminatory."
In the last two weeks, four leading international business
lobbies have raised alarm over the Chinese investigations.
Their complaints range from worries that foreign companies
are being unfairly targeted by probes motivated by China's
industrial policy aims to concerns over the use of strong-arm
tactics by Chinese regulators.
But China's three anti-monopoly regulators said on Thursday
they are not targeting multinational firms and the enforcement
work is fair and transparent.
China's Premier Li Keqiang has said that only 10 percent of
companies impacted by anti-trust investigations are foreign.
The Qualcomm case could yield record fines of more than $1
billion. Regulators have also announced their first-ever
punishments of foreign carmakers for price-fixing, fining a
Chinese venture of Volkswagen AG and the China sales
unit of Fiat's Chrysler a combined $46 million.
