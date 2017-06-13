U.S. weighs restricting Chinese investment in artificial intelligence

| WASHINGTON, June 13
WASHINGTON, June 13 The United States appears
poised to heighten scrutiny of Chinese investment in Silicon
Valley to better shield sensitive technologies seen as vital to
U.S. national security, current and former U.S. officials tell
Reuters.
Of particular concern is China's interest in fields such as
artificial intelligence and machine learning, which have
increasingly attracted Chinese capital in recent years. The
worry is that cutting-edge technologies developed in the United
States could be used by China to bolster its military
capabilities and perhaps even push it ahead in strategic
industries.
The U.S. government is now looking to strengthen the role of
the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States
(CFIUS), the inter-agency committee that reviews foreign
acquisitions of U.S. companies on national security grounds.
An unreleased Pentagon report, viewed by Reuters, warns that
China is skirting U.S. oversight and gaining access to sensitive
technology through transactions that currently don't trigger
CFIUS review. Such deals would include joint ventures, minority
stakes and early-stage investments in start-ups.
"We're examining CFIUS to look at the long-term health and
security of the U.S. economy, given China's predatory practices"
in technology, said a Trump administration official, who was not
authorized to speak publicly.
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis weighed into the debate on
Tuesday, calling CFIUS "outdated" and telling a Senate hearing:
"It needs to be updated to deal with today's situation."
CFIUS is headed by the Treasury Department and includes nine
permanent members including representatives from the departments
of Defense, Justice, Homeland Security, Commerce, State and
Energy. The CFIUS panel is so secretive it normally does not
comment after it makes a decision on a deal.
Under former President Barack Obama, CFIUS stopped a series
of attempted Chinese acquisitions of high-end chip makers.
Senator John Cornyn, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, is
now drafting legislation that would give CFIUS far more power to
block some technology investments, a Cornyn aide said.
"Artificial intelligence is one of many leading-edge
technologies that China seeks and that has potential military
applications," said the Cornyn aide, who declined to be
identified.
"These technologies are so new that our export control
system has not yet figured out how to cover them, which is part
of the reason they are slipping through the gaps in the existing
safeguards," the aide said.
The legislation would require CFIUS to heighten scrutiny of
buyers hailing from nations identified as potential threats to
national security. CFIUS would maintain the list, the aide said,
without specifying who would create it.
Cornyn's legislation would not single out specific
technologies that would be subject to CFIUS scrutiny. But it
would provide a mechanism for the Pentagon to lead that
identification effort, with input from the U.S. technology
sector, the Commerce Department, and the Energy Department, the
aide said.
James Lewis, an expert on military technology at the Center
for Security and International Studies, said the U.S. government
is playing catch-up.
"The Chinese have found a way around our protections, our
safeguards, on technology transfer in foreign investment. And
they're using it to pull ahead of us, both economically and
militarily," Lewis said.
"I think that's a big deal."
But some industry experts warn that stronger U.S.
regulations may not succeed in halting technology transfer and
might trigger retaliation by China, with economic repercussions
for the United States.
China made the United States the top destination for its
foreign direct investment in 2016, with $45.6 billion in
completed acquisitions and greenfield investments, according to
the Rhodium Group, a research firm. Investment from January to
May 2017 totaled $22 billion, which represented a 100 percent
increase against the same period last year, it said.
"There will be a significant pushback from the technology
industry" if legislation is overly aggressive, Rhodium Group
economist Thilo Hanemann said.
AI'S ROLE IN DRONE WARFARE
Concerns about Chinese inroads into advanced technology come
as the U.S. military looks to incorporate elements of artificial
intelligence and machine learning into its drone program.
Project Maven, as the effort is known, aims to provide some
relief to military analysts who are part of the war against
Islamic State.
These analysts currently spend long hours staring at big
screens reviewing video feeds from drones as part of the hunt
for insurgents in places like Iraq and Afghanistan.
The Pentagon is trying to develop algorithms that would sort
through the material and alert analysts to important finds,
according to Air Force Lieutenant General John N.T. "Jack"
Shanahan, director for defense intelligence for warfighting
support.
"A lot of times these things are flying around(and)...
there's nothing in the scene that's of interest," he told
Reuters.
Shanahan said his team is currently trying to teach the
system to recognize objects such as trucks and buildings,
identify people and, eventually, detect changes in patterns of
daily life that could signal significant developments.
"We'll start small, show some wins," he said.
A Pentagon official said the U.S. government is requesting
to spend around $30 million on the effort in 2018.
Similar image recognition technology is being developed
commercially by firms in Silicon Valley, which could be adapted
by adversaries for military reasons.
Shanahan said he' not surprised that Chinese firms are
making investments there.
"They know what they're targeting," he said.
Research firm CB Insights says it has tracked 29 investors
from mainland China investing in U.S. artificial intelligence
companies since the start of 2012.
The risks extend beyond technology transfer.
"When the Chinese make an investment in an early stage
company developing advanced technology, there is an opportunity
cost to the U.S. since that company is potentially off-limits
for purposes of working with (the Department of Defense)," the
report said.
CHINESE INVESTMENT
China has made no secret of its ambition to become a major
player in artificial intelligence, including through foreign
acquisitions.
Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc launched an
AI lab in March with China's state planner, the National
Development and Reform Commission. In just one recent example,
Baidu Inc agreed in April to acquire U.S. computer vision firm
xPerception, which makes vision perception software and hardware
with applications in robotics and virtual reality.
"China is investing massively in this space," said Peter
Singer, an expert on robotic warfare at the New America
Foundation.
The draft Pentagon report cautioned that one of the factors
hindering U.S. government regulation is that many Chinese
investments fall short of outright acquisitions that can trigger
a CFIUS review. Export controls were not designed to govern
early-stage technology.
It recommended that the Pentagon develop a critical
technologies list and restrict Chinese investments on that list.
It also proposed enhancing counterintelligence efforts.
The report also signaled the need for measures that fall
beyond the scope of the U.S. military. Those include altering
immigration policy to allow Chinese graduate students the
ability to stay in the United States after completing their
studies, instead of taking their know-how back to China.
Venky Ganesan, managing director at Menlo Futures, concurs
about the need to keep the best and brightest in the United
States.
"The single biggest thing we can do is staple a green card
to their diploma so that they stay here and build the
technologies here – not go back to their countries and compete
against us," Ganesan said.
