U.S. finalizes talks to resume beef exports to China after ban

CHICAGO, June 12 Final details are in place to
allow U.S. exporters to resume beef shipments to China, U.S.
officials said on Monday, allowing companies to prepare for
their first shipments in 14 years.
After concluding talks with Beijing, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said U.S. producers must track the birthplace of
cattle born in the United States that are destined for export to
China.
In another rule, U.S. beef shipments to China must come from
cattle less than 30 months of age, according to the USDA. The
meat should not contain the growth promotant ractopamine, found
in the drug Optaflexx, made by the Eli Lilly and Co unit
Elanco.
China banned U.S. beef in 2003 after a U.S. scare over mad
cow disease. Previous attempts by Washington to reopen the
world's fastest-growing beef market have fizzled out, but the
quick progress in finalizing terms for shipments has raised
hopes of U.S. farmers.
Washington and Beijing finalized details on export protocols
ahead of a deadline, set under a broader trade deal last month,
for shipments to begin by mid-July.
China's beef imports increased to $2.5 billion last year
from $275 million in 2012, according to the USDA.
