Commercial Aircraft Corp of China, Boeing sign agreement on China completion centre

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
BEIJING, Sept 23 Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China signed a cooperative document with Boeing Co to build a 737 aircraft completion centre in China, state media agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.
Earlier, China's ICBC Financial Leasing Co said it signed an agreement with Boeing to buy 30 737-800 jets, part of a 300-aircraft order that Chinese airlines and leasing companies will sign with the U.S. aircraft manufacturer. (Reporting by Matthew Miller)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.