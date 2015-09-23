Commercial Aircraft Corp of China, Boeing sign agreement on China completion centre

BEIJING, Sept 23 Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China signed a cooperative document with Boeing Co to build a 737 aircraft completion centre in China, state media agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

Earlier, China's ICBC Financial Leasing Co said it signed an agreement with Boeing to buy 30 737-800 jets, part of a 300-aircraft order that Chinese airlines and leasing companies will sign with the U.S. aircraft manufacturer. (Reporting by Matthew Miller)