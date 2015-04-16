UPDATE 1-Free, open Internet essential, US commerce secretary tells China

(Adds Chinese foreign ministry comment)
SHANGHAI, April 16 An open and free Internet is
essential in the 21st century, U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny
Pritzker told Chinese officials on Thursday, urging them to
ensure that government functions as an enabler of
entrepreneurship, rather than a barrier.
Pritzker is leading a three-city trade mission to China,
focused largely on green industries, to boost business links
despite friction over issues including high-tech exports and
cybersecurity regulations.
"We work to expand access to broadband and to protect a free
and open Internet, which is absolutely a necessity for any firm
in the 21st century, for them to be successful," Pritzker said
at the China Executive Leadership Academy Pudong, a state-run
training school for up-and-coming Communist leaders.
The audience comprised about 60 mid-level officials from
state-owned banks, brokerages, companies or other bodies on a
short-term training course at CELAP's 10-year-old campus,
focused on deepening financial reforms.
"You have a very important role to play, to ensure that
government is working as a catalyst and enabler rather than a
barrier to entrepreneurship," Pritzker said.
Despite efforts to encourage and assist start-ups, the
Chinese government has struggled to provide a genuinely
supportive environment, venture capitalists and other investors
say. Intellectual property protection, policies to promote
competition and access to capital have been chronic problems.
The government also aggressively censors the internet.
Business groups, including the American Chamber of Commerce in
Shanghai, have reported frustration among executives over the
inaccessibility of many websites and slow internet speeds.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said that
China's Internet was free, open and "orderly", with successful
Internet companies including search engine Baidu Inc
and e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding.
"China's Internet provides a vigorous force for the
development of the country's economy and society," he told a
daily news briefing.
"At the same time, China is a sovereign nation and it's an
extremely reasonable thing to manage the Internet. It is to
maintain the legal rights of people and companies."
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard in BEIJING; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)