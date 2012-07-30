U.S. lawmaker asks for conditions on CNOOC-Nexen deal

WASHINGTON, July 30 The U.S. government should
not approve a bid by China's state-owned CNOOC for the
U.S. assets of Canadian oil firm Nexen unless the
merged company agrees to pay royalties on all oil drilled
offshore, or spins off the assets, Representative Edward Markey
said on Monday.
"Giving valuable American resources away to wealthy
multi-national corporations is wasteful, but giving valuable
American resources away to a foreign government is far worse: it
has the potential to directly undermine American economic and
national security," said Markey, the top Democrat on the House
of Representatives' Natural Resources Committee.
Markey made his comments in a letter to U.S. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner, who chairs a panel that examines
foreign investment in U.S. assets.