UPDATE 4-Ex-Air China worker charged by U.S. for smuggling for Chinese military

By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Aug 31 An ex-Air China Ltd
employee was indicted on Wednesday for smuggling packages onto
flights from New York to China on behalf of Chinese military
personnel stationed at the country's U.N. mission, U.S.
prosecutors said.
Ying Lin, 46, was also accused in an indictment filed in
federal court in Brooklyn of obstructing justice by helping a
Chinese national the Federal Bureau of Investigation was
investigating to flee the country last year.
Prosecutors did not name the Chinese national, but his
description matches that of Qin Fei of Beijing, who other court
records show the FBI has suspected may be involved with Chinese
intelligence.
Qin's link to Lin was revealed recently following the filing
in court of the FBI's 2015 interview of Ng Lap Seng, a Macau
billionaire accused of participating in a U.N. bribery and who
was also linked to Lin.
Lawyers for Lin and Qin did not respond to requests for
comment. Ng's lawyer declined comment. An Air China spokeswoman
did not respond to requests for comment.
China's Defense Ministry declined to comment.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said she
"did not understand the relevant situation". She did not
elaborate.
Lin, a resident of the city's Queens borough, was previously
arrested in August 2015 and charged for structuring financial
transactions. She pleaded not guilty.
The new indictment alleged Lin, while working for Air China
at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, helped
smuggle packages onto flights from Chinese military officers at
its U.N. mission and employees at China's consulate.
In return, Lin received discounted liquor from diplomatic
duty-free shops and tax-exempt electronic device purchases,
prosecutors said.
The obstruction charge stemmed from a warning the indictment
said Lin gave to a Chinese national after FBI agents interviewed
her two adult daughters in October 2015.
The indictment said Lin helped the individual, called her
"Confederate," depart on an Air China flight for Beijing that
Oct. 28.
While not named, the indictment said Lin was responsible for
renovating and furnishing a Long Island residence the
"Confederate" owned. Property records list Lin as an agent for
Qin's $10 million Long Island mansion.
In his FBI interview, Ng discussed Qin's mansion. He called
Qin a consultant at Ng's company, Sun Kian Ip Group.
Prosecutors have accused Ng of giving John Ashe, who served
as U.N. General Assembly from 2013 to 2014, over $500,000 in
bribes to, among other things, support a U.N.-backed conference
center in Macau his company would develop.
Ashe, a former U.N. ambassador from Antigua and Barbuda,
died in June awaiting trial. Ng has pleaded not guilty.
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in BEIJING; Editing by
Richard Chang, David Gregorio, Bernard Orr and Michael Perry)