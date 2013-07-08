Snowden affair clouds U.S. attempts to press China to curb cyber theft

* Snowden revelations hover over U.S.-China talks
* U.S. sees intellectual property theft as core cyber issue
* U.S. taking stronger legal steps against infringers
By Paul Eckert
WASHINGTON, July 8 Revelations by former U.S.
spy agency contractor Edward Snowden will make it harder for the
United States to confront China at talks this week over the
alleged cyber theft of trade secrets worth hundreds of billions
of dollars each year.
Snowden's disclosures of American electronic surveillance
around the world give China an argument to counter U.S.
complaints that it steals private intellectual property (IP)
from U.S. companies and research centers.
Cyber security is at the center of high-level meetings
between the two countries in Washington that will show whether a
positive tone struck by President Barack Obama and new Chinese
President Xi Jinping at a summit last month can translate into
cooperation on difficult issues.
Top U.S. officials from Obama down have long tried to
convince China to recognize a clear line between the kind of
cyber espionage by spy agencies revealed by Snowden and the
stealing of technology.
"This Snowden thing has muddied the waters in a terrible
way," said James McGregor, author of a book on China's
authoritarian capitalism and industrial policy.
"China would rather have the waters muddy, because they can
say 'You do it. We do it. What's the big deal?' and the cyber
theft against companies will go on and on," he said by telephone
from China, where he is senior counselor for APCO Worldwide, a
U.S. business consultancy.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said last week that U.S.
officials will press China at the talks on cyber theft, a
problem he described as "just different from other kinds of
issues in the cyber area."
Many countries spy on each other, but U.S. officials say
China is unique in the amount of state-sponsored IP theft it
carries out as it tries to catch up with the United States in
economic power and technological prowess.
Last week the U.S. Department of Justice charged Chinese
wind turbine maker Sinovel Wind Group Co and two of
its employees with stealing software source coding from
U.S.-based AMSC in an alleged theft worth $800 million.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce hopes "to see a clear
indication that China recognizes thefts of trade secrets,
whether by cyber or other means, is stealing property and will
bring the full force of its laws to curb this," said Jeremie
Waterman, the group's senior director for Greater China.
Beijing regularly parries complaints about Chinese hacking
into the computers of U.S. businesses by saying that China is
itself a major victim of cyber espionage. Chinese officials have
dismissed as unconvincing recent U.S. official and
private-sector reports attributing large-scale hacking of
American networks to China.
China's official Xinhua news agency last month said the
Snowden case showed the United States was "the biggest villain
in our age" and a hypocrite for complaining about Chinese cyber
attacks.
China's stance appears to be bolstered by Snowden's
revelations of widespread surveillance by the National Security
Agency and his assertion that the agency hacked into critical
network infrastructure at universities in China and in Hong
Kong.
Snowden first fled to Hong Kong before his leaks to
newspapers became public last month, and has subsequently gone
to Moscow. He is believed to be holed up in the transit area of
the city's Sheremetyevo International Airport and has been
trying to find a country that would give him sanctuary.
'OUT OF BOUNDS' SPYING
Now in their fifth year, the annual U.S.-Chinese talks,
known as the Strategic and Economic Dialogue, will cover topics
from U.S. concerns about North Korea's nuclear weapons and
expanding U.S.-China military ties to climate change and access
to Chinese financial markets.
China's exchange-rate policy is on the agenda, although it
has receded as a issue with the gradual strengthening of the
yuan and a reduction of huge current account imbalances.
This year Secretary of State John Kerry and Lew host Chinese
State Councilor Yang Jiechi and Vice Premier Wang Yang for the
first S&ED session since China's once-a-decade leadership change
in March when Xi took over.
The meetings follow Obama's summit last month with Xi in
California, where the two men developed what aides called a
productive relationship. Nevertheless, Obama demanded Chinese
action to halt what he called "out of bounds" cyber spying.
Civilian and military officials from the two countries
discussed international law and practices in cyberspace at
low-level talks on Monday. Cyber security is due to come up at
other meetings throughout the week that will also likely address
U.S. accusations that Beijing gained access electronically to
Pentagon weapons designs.
IP theft costs U.S. businesses $320 billion a year, equal to
the annual worth of U.S. exports to Asia, authors of a recent
report say.
A bipartisan group of high-ranking former U.S. officials
known as the Commission on the Theft of American Intellectual
Property said in a May report that China accounts for between 50
percent and 80 percent of IP theft suffered by U.S. firms.
Cyber theft of industrial designs, business strategies and
trade secrets is only a portion of IP pilfering.
IP theft more commonly involves "planted employees, bribed
employees, employees who were appealed to on the basis of
nationalism and all the traditional means of espionage, often
accompanied by cyber," said Richard Ellings, president of the
National Bureau of Asian Research think tank, who co-wrote the
report.
The U.S. District Court in Manhattan charged three New York
University researchers in May with conspiring to take bribes
from Chinese medical and research outfits for details about NYU
research into magnetic resonance imaging
technology.
Arrests by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the
Homeland Security Department for IP infringements rose 159
percent and indictments increased 264 percent from 2009-13,
according to a report released in June by the U.S. Intellectual
Property Enforcement Coordinator.
The Commission on the Theft of American Intellectual
Property called for tough penalties including banking sanctions,
bans on imports and blacklisting in U.S. financial markets.