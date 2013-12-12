U.S. traders fear rejection of corn byproduct by GMO-wary China

Dec 12 China has already rejected three cargoes
of U.S. corn because of an unapproved GMO variety and now U.S.
exporters are concerned some shipments of dried distillers'
grains, a corn byproduct, may be rejected for the same reason,
trade sources said.
The concerns were tied to ideas China, the world's leading
importer of commodities, will increase testing for MIR162, the
unapproved variety commonly known as Agrisure Viptera corn by
Syngenta AG.
The variety was suspected to have been found in several
containers of dried distillers' grains, known as DDGs, at ports
in northern and southern China, according to a trade report from
Chinese analyst JC Intelligence that was seen by Reuters.
The 4,000 to 5,000 tonnes of DDGs shipments have not yet
been rejected and are awaiting review by quarantine authorities,
the JCI report said.
DDGs, a byproduct of ethanol production, are a protein-rich
animal feed exported primarily in intermodal containers. China
is the top global buyer, accounting for about 40 percent of U.S.
exports during the 2012/13 marketing season, U.S. Agriculture
Department data shows.
This is not the first time DDGs have been in China's
crosshairs. The country in 2010 accused the United States of
"dumping" the animal feed there before ending the probe in June
of 2012.
Talk that China was holding DDGs at ports weighed on
Thursday's corn futures at the Chicago Board of Trade,
with futures plunging up to 2 percent during a session that also
had pressure from a group of Senators introducing a bill to
repeal the mandatory use of corn-based biofuels in the United
States.
"Everyone is talking about DDGs cancellations due to the
presence of MIR162. DDGs cancellations are a bigger concern than
corn because they won't be able to switch volumes of DDGs to
other destinations the way they have done with corn," said a
Minnesota-based animal-feed trader who asked not to be named.
China purchased more than 500,000 tonnes of DDGs in October
after importing a record 2.8 million tonnes during the previous
marketing season, USDA said.
Earlier rejections of three bulk corn cargoes and several
container shipments have generated more headlines than market
reaction as the rejected vessels could be easily resold to other
importers.
Nearly 2 million tonnes of U.S. corn heading to China face
stringent testing for the unapproved GMO variety after several
cargoes were denied entry by state quarantine authorities.
USDA data on Thursday showed U.S. corn exports to China
continued at a brisk pace despite the GMO rejections.
One major container exporter outside of Chicago, in the
nation's busiest rail hub, has halted shipments of corn to China
due to concerns they could be rejected.
"We are now canceling any unshipped corn. Risk is too high
in corn," the exporter said on Wednesday.
MIR162, designed to offer enhanced protection against
crop-damaging insects, is approved for import by all major
global corn buyers but has been awaiting final approval from
China for more than two years. The variety is believed to
already be commingled with much of the U.S. corn supply.
DDGs produced with MIR162 corn also contain the GMO
material, but in a higher concentration.
The cause for the uproar by China about a GMO variety
approved by all other major importers including the European
Union, a notoriously difficult market for GMO approvals, may be
related to a recent drop in U.S. prices and the arrival of
China's massive domestic harvest, analysts said.
"They had record production so time is on their side. We
have vessels in the water, and they don't need them. They can
drag their feet on this whole approval process, if they want
to," said Shawn McCambridge, analyst with Jefferies Bache.
"The market wants to see resolution of the whole China
issue."
(Additional reporting by Christine Stebbins, Julie Ingwersen
and Mark Weinraub in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)