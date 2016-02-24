INSIGHT-The Washington insiders who work to get Chinese deals approved

| WASHINGTON/NEW YORK
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Feb 24 A spate of proposed
Chinese takeovers of U.S. companies, from the Chicago Stock
Exchange to makers of high-end semiconductors, has created a
vibrant business for a small circuit of Washington insiders who
advise on how to get cross-border deals approved by the U.S.
government.
Several former U.S. officials have in recent years joined
the ranks of lawyers, consultants and lobbyists that have
emerged as key brokers in trying to get Chinese acquisitions or
investments in U.S. companies approved by the Committee on
Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which
scrutinizes deals for national security concerns.
Because this interagency panel, comprising 16 U.S.
government departments or agencies and chaired by the Treasury,
does not publish its decisions or its reasoning for them,
advisers say inside knowledge and connections are important to
navigate what outsiders often see as a "black-box" review
process.
There have been 22 M&A transactions announced in the United
States so far in 2016 involving Chinese acquirers, worth a
combined $23 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. That is
a massive increase from 88 deals worth $13 billion for all of
2015, and 88 deals for $7 billion in 2014.
For a graphic showing Chinese acquisitions of U.S. companies
by number and value, see tmsnrt.rs/1T4e6hF
It has all boosted corporate demand for former officials who
served on CFIUS or have knowledge of the inner workings of the
agency, several lawyers, consultants and lobbyists involved in
the advisory work told Reuters.
"We're just completely overwhelmed," said one lawyer
involved in advising on the CFIUS process, who asked not to be
named because he was not authorized to speak with the media.
China's aggressive, often state-backed overseas buying spree
has set off alarm bells among some politicians in Washington who
are already on edge as China's armed forces expand their
presence in the South China Sea and because of high-profile
hacking attacks against U.S. government agencies and
corporations, which U.S. officials and security software
companies have blamed on China.
Adding to the tensions are attacks on China's trade policy,
and in particular its surplus with the U.S., by Donald Trump,
who is leading the race to be the Republican candidate in
November's presidential election.
Among the former officials who use their CFIUS experience in
advisory work are Anne Salladin, who reviewed some 500 deals
that went to CFIUS during her 20 years at the Treasury. Her role
at law firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP has included advising
a Chinese private equity firm on the acquisition of some
semiconductor-related assets.
Other officials include former U.S. Treasury deputy
assistant secretary for investment security and policy Nova
Daly, now with the law firm Wiley Rein LLP, and former
Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary for policy
Stewart Baker, now with law firm Steptoe & Johnson LLP,
according to the websites of their employers.
Baker worked on the acquisition of Motorola Mobility by
Chinese PC and smartphone maker Lenovo Group in 2014,
while Daly advised U.S. hard-disk maker Western Digital Corp
on a proposed investment by China's Unisplendour Corp
Ltd that was abandoned this week amid CFIUS
concerns.
All three of the former officials declined to comment for
this story.
Whitney Smith, a Treasury spokesperson, declined to comment
on CFIUS's relationship with company advisors.
GAUGING SENTIMENT
Before a deal is announced, the advisors will often seek to
gauge its chances for CFIUS approval by holding a preliminary
meeting with key officials. If the initial reaction is hostile,
then this can avoid the embarrassment and cost of announcing a
deal that is later scuppered, said Mark Plotkin, a CFIUS expert
with the law firm Covington & Burling LLP.
A good CFIUS advisor will figure out what issues might crop
up in a certain deal - such as cutting edge chip technology or
Pentagon contracts -- and discuss how to best handle these with
the agencies most likely to be concerned, said Plotkin.
"The CFIUS process is going to be a full-body X-ray of the
target," he said.
Another lawyer involved in CFIUS work, who spoke privately,
said that he gives a 45-minute presentation to Pentagon
officials and then carefully examines the questions asked, as
well as body language, to judge their level of discomfort with a
particular deal.
It is not unlike a preliminary meeting that antitrust
lawyers might request with the Justice Department or Federal
Trade Commission about an antitrust review of a merger, the
lawyers said.
Not all CFIUS advisors are hired to help a deal go through.
Some are brought in by corporate competitors to lobby against a
deal, while others are tapped by investors making bets on
whether a transaction will be cleared by CFIUS.
For instance, Mario Mancuso, a partner at law firm Kirkland
& Ellis LLP who formerly sat on CFIUS as undersecretary of
commerce for industry and security, now typically advises
companies. But he also represented some investors in pork
producer Smithfield Foods when China's Shuanghui International
made a successful bid for the company in 2013.
MORE WILLING TO HIRE
This CFIUS advisory business is also benefiting from Chinese
companies' new willingness to spend on advisors.
Traditionally, Chinese companies had been mistrustful of
advisors, or unwilling to pay for them, some investment bankers
and lawyers say. But the Chinese government's encouragement of
outbound deal-making has spurred many of the country's companies
to spend on advisors, including CFIUS experts, these people say.
A CFIUS review typically lasts between one and three months
and can cost from as little as $50,000 to as much as $1 million
for more complicated or controversial transactions, according to
a CFIUS expert who has shepherded deals through the process.
China led the pack of countries whose planned U.S.
acquisitions and investments in 2014 were probed for U.S.
security implications, making it the most scrutinized country by
CFIUS, according to the latest CFIUS annual report, which was
released last Friday. No official data is available for 2015.
Chinese bids for technology and chip makers get particular
scrutiny, CFIUS experts say. Semiconductors form electronic
cores for a long list of military systems, including drones,
guided missiles and bombs.
To be sure, even with expert advice, companies can get it
wrong. In the case of Western Digital, the company had told
investors that it believed Unisplendour acquiring a 15 percent
non-controlling stake would not be subject to a CFIUS review But
CFIUS informed Western Digital it would review the transaction
nonetheless, prompting Unisplendour to pull out.
CFIUS concerns also killed other semiconductor deals in the
past few weeks. Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc
earlier this month rejected an acquisition offer from
China Resources Microelectronics Ltd and Hua Capital
Management Co Ltd, over concerns that CFIUS would stop the deal.
Last month, Philips scrapped a $3.3 billion deal to
sell a division which makes LED lights to Chinese investors also
because of CFIUS concerns.
U.S. politicians have also began to agitate over some of
these deals. Last week, a group of 46 U.S. lawmakers urged CFIUS
to take a hard look at a bid by Chongqing Casin Enterprise Group
to buy the Chicago Stock Exchange because of concerns that China
would gain access to information about U.S. companies.
COTTAGE INDUSTRY
The cottage industry that has developed around CFIUS
includes a wide array of actors.
Law firms such as Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
and Covington & Burling offer to provide insight into how CFIUS
will view a deal, tapping into their working relationships with
CFIUS officials at several government departments. Skadden
declined comment for this story.
Lobbying firms, including Podesta Group and BGR Group, both
of whom boast CFIUS experts on their websites, seek to persuade
lawmakers and U.S. officials that a transaction is not
threatening, as any concerns they harbor can trickle down to
CFIUS officials, according to industry sources. BGR declined to
comment, while Podesta did not respond to requests for comment.
Management consulting firms, such as Accenture Plc
and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd, offer to help companies
address national security risks identified by CFIUS. So-called
"mitigation measures" can range from asset sales to ensuring
that only U.S. citizens perform certain tasks. Deloitte declined
to comment.
Sorting out who among the advisors have connections and
insight into CFIUS is not always easy.
"Some of the law firms specializing in this stuff are
excellent, while others sign companies on for terms that are
utterly unimplementable," said Accenture consultant Andrew
Walker, who helps companies comply with conditions imposed by
CFIUS.
