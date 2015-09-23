China president says will speed up building an open economy

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
SEATTLE, Sept 22 Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that his government will speed up efforts to build an open economy and will not go back on the reform process.
China will remain committed to reform and opening up, Xi said at a forum for U.S. and Chinese governors in Seattle during the first day of his week-long visit to the United States.
"China will not go backward in this process," he said. (Reporting by Michael Martina, writing by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.