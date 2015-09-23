版本:
China president says will speed up building an open economy

SEATTLE, Sept 22 Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that his government will speed up efforts to build an open economy and will not go back on the reform process.

China will remain committed to reform and opening up, Xi said at a forum for U.S. and Chinese governors in Seattle during the first day of his week-long visit to the United States.

"China will not go backward in this process," he said. (Reporting by Michael Martina, writing by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Ken Wills)

