UPDATE 3-United Technologies sent military copter tech to China

* Companies to pay $75 million
* Seeking entree to China civilian helicopter market
* China's Z-10 developing into one of top combat helicopters
By Mark Hosenball and Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, June 28 United Technologies Corp
o n T hursday admitted selling China software that helped
Beijing develop its first modern military attack helicopter, one
of hundreds of export control violations over nearly two
decades.
At a federal court hearing in Bridgeport, Connecticut,
United Technologies and its two subsidiaries, Pratt & Whitney
Canada and Hamilton Sundstrand Corp, agreed to pay more than $75
million to the U.S. government to settle criminal and
administrative charges related to the violations.
As part of the settlement, Pratt & Whitney Canada pleaded
guilty to two federal criminal charges - violating a U.S. export
control law and making false statements.
Federal prosecutors said the company knew that its export of
modified software to China would allow Beijing to test and
develop its new military helicopter, called the Z-10, using 10
engines that had been legally exported as commercial items.
They said the company's motive was to gain access to China's
lucrative civilian helicopter market.
"P&WC exported controlled U.S. technology to China, knowing
it would be used in the development of a military attack
helicopter in violation of the U.S. arms embargo with China,"
said U.S. Attorney David Fein of Connecticut.
"P&WC took what it described internally as a 'calculated
risk,' because it wanted to become the exclusive supplier for a
civil helicopter market in China with projected revenues of up
to $2 billion," Fein said.
The case comes amid growing U.S. concerns about China's
military expansion and escalating electronic espionage.
Federal authorities have brought five major cases since last
February, involving everything from drone technology to
radiation-hardened computers used in satellite communications.
SLAP ON THE WRIST?
United Technologies said it accepted full responsibility for
the violations and deeply regretted that they had occurred. It
said it had already spent $30 million to beef up export controls
and had hired more than 1,000 full and part-time employees to
address the issue.
"These violations revealed important opportunities to
strengthen our export compliance program," United Technologies
Chief Executive Louis Chenevert said in a statement, adding that
both the Justice and State departments had recognized the
company's "significant remedial actions."
Fein said the penalties were substantial, but analysts said
they amounted to a slap on the wrist for a major global
industrial conglomerate with annual revenues of $58.1 billion.
Hamilton Sundstrand and Pratt & Whitney Canada also admitted
that they had failed to make timely disclosures, required by
regulations, to the U.S. State Department about the exports.
The government said the $75 million settlement included
$20.7 million in criminal fines, forfeitures and other penalties
to be paid to the Justice Department, and $55 million in
payments to the State Department as part of a consent agreement
resolving 576 administrative export control violations.
"The Justice Department will spare no effort to hold
accountable those who compromise U.S. national security for the
sake of profits and then lie about it to the government," said
Assistant Attorney General Lisa Monaco.
About $20 million of the State Department fines may be used
by the company for improving its export control procedures and
hiring an independent monitor, United Technologies said.
As part of the agreement, the U.S. State Department also
will impose curbs on new export licenses for Pratt & Whitney
Canada, although the company can request licenses on a
case-by-case basis. The debarment does not affect the parent
company or Hamilton Sundstrand, and the Canadian unit can
request full reinstatement in one year.
The company's shares closed $1.56 lower on the New York
Stock Exchange on Thursday, a drop of 2.1 percent. It said it
had put money in reserve to cover the payments.
A CAPABLE, MODERN HELICOPTER
Western experts said the Z-10, first delivered to China's
People's Liberation Army in 2009, is developing into one of the
world's most modern and capable combat helicopters.
Full production of the Z-10 would give China's military
unprecedented levels of "aerial artillery" to support an
amphibious invasion and subsequent operations against Taiwan,
which Beijing claims as its own, said Richard Fisher, an expert
on China's military use of so-called dual-use technologies.
U.S. authorities said China had been trying to develop a
specialized modern military attack helicopter since the 1980s.
But since the Chinese government's 1989 crackdown on the
pro-democracy movement, the U.S. government has prohibited the
export to China of U.S. defense equipment and technology.
The U.S. case against United Technologies said P&WC knew as
early as 2000 that China's effort to develop a new helicopter
involved a military variant, but repeatedly made false
statements about its knowledge.
U.S. authorities said that Pratt & Whitney Canada's initial
involvement in the program was to deliver 10 engines to China
from Canada in 2001 and 2002. The company believed the engines
did not constitute defense equipment subject to the U.S.
military embargo on China because the engines were identical to
those it was supplying China for commercial helicopters.
The problem arose when Hamilton Sundstrand delivered certain
modifications to the engine control software, which allowed
China to test and develop the Pratt & Whitney Canada engines as
it was developing the new military helicopter.
U.S. authorities say the software modifications were
specifically for use on the military program, making them
subject to the U.S. military embargo on China.
KNEW FROM OUTSET
According to court documents, Pratt & Whitney Canada
allegedly knew from the outset of the Z-10 project in 2000 that
China was developing a military helicopter, but failed to notify
its U.S. parent and Hamilton Sundstrand until years later.
According to court documents, in one 2001 internal e-mail, a
Pratt & Whitney Canada manager said: "We must be very careful
that the helicopter programs we are doing with the Chinese are
not presented or viewed as military programs. As a result of
these sanctions, we need to be very careful with the Z10C
program. If the first flight will be a gunship, then we could
have problems with the U.S. government."
In the United States, U.S. investigators say, Hamilton
Sundstrand believed it was providing its software to Pratt &
Whitney Canada for use in a civilian Chinese helicopter,
although it learned in 2004 about a possible export law problem
and stopped working on the Z-10 program. But authorities say
Pratt & Whitney Canada then modified software on its own and
continued to export it to China through June 2005.
A law enforcement source said the companies did not even
launch an internal inquiry until a non-governmental organization
involved in examining "socially responsible" investments in
February 2006 asked United Technologies whether Pratt & Whitney
Canada's involvement in the Z-10's development might violate
U.S. export laws. The group threatened to recommend that
investors sell their holdings in UTC.
That investigation led to an initial disclosure, in July
2006, to U.S. authorities about the Z-10 issue.
Analysts said the settlement was a setback for United
Technologies, which is trying to transform itself into an
aerospace giant. But the penalties are unlikely to affect the
company's sales in China, which accounted for almost $10 billion
of its 2011 sales.
"It's certainly a black eye," said analyst Jeff Sprague of
Vertical Research Partners.
United Tech expects to close in coming weeks on its $16.5
billion acquisition of aircraft components maker Goodrich Corp
. It has put three units up for sale, including the
industrial arm of the Hamilton Sundstrand division.
Jay DeFrank, a spokesman for Pratt & Whitney, said the
company continued to do business in China, but it had launched
major efforts to educate all 70,000 employees in United
Technologies' aerospace units about export controls.
"China is and remains an important market for UTC and we
will continue to do business there in full compliance with the
law," he said.
The Obama administration has lent high-level backing to
United Technologies' work in China.
Then-Commerce Secretary Gary Locke, now the U.S. ambassador
to China, visited a Pratt & Whitney joint venture in Shanghai in
May 2010, according to the company's website.