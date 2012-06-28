United Technologies aided China's military helicopter

WASHINGTON, June 28 United Technologies Corp
and two of its subsidiaries sold China software enabling
Chinese authorities to develop and produce their first modern
military attack helicopter, U.S. authorities said on Thursday.
At a federal court hearing in Bridgeport, Connecticut,
United Technologies and its two subsidiaries, Pratt & Whitney
Canada and Hamilton Sundstrand Corporation, agreed to pay more
than $75 million to the U.S. government to settle criminal and
administrative charges related to the sales.
As part of the settlement, Pratt & Whitney Canada agreed to
plead guilty to two federal criminal charges - violating a U.S.
export control law and making false statements.
The charges were in connection with the export to China of
U.S.-origin military software used in Pratt & Whitney Canada
engines, which was used to test and develop China's Z-10
helicopter.