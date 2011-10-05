WRAPUP 2-White House voices concern on China currency bill

* Senate expected to approve bill on Thursday
* Backers say bill has enough votes to pass in House also
* China 'getting away with economic murder,' Schumer says
* Some say starting trade war with China is unwise
(Recasts with Senators' quotes, political context)
By Paul Eckert and Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 The prospects for U.S.
legislation designed to get China to revalue its currency
appeared to dim on Wednesday when the White House voiced
concern it could violate international trade rules.
President Barack Obama has not personally joined the debate
about the bill, which has won support from many lawmakers aware
of how unemployment and the weak U.S. economy will feature in
next year's elections.
By contrast, the proposal has drawn warnings from Beijing
that it could trigger a trade war, and has met with opposition
from top Republicans and U.S. business.
"We certainly ... have concerns about this particular
legislation, and whether or not it would create consistency
issues with our international obligations," White House press
secretary Jay Carney told reporters.
"We have, from the beginning as an administration, worked
on the issue of the undervalued Chinese currency. And it has
appreciated to some degree as a result, we think, of those
efforts. More needs to be done," he said.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic:China trade balance link.reuters.com/xys24s
U.S. Senate takes first step on yuan bill [ID:nN1E792176]
Factbox on proposed bill [ID:nN1E7920JS]
Q&A on the proposed bill [ID:nN1E79108C]
BREAKINGVIEWS: FX bill is badly timed [ID:nL5E7L30LH]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Many economists say China holds down the value of its yuan
currency to give its exporters an edge in global markets. China
says it is committed to gradual currency reform and notes that
the yuan has risen 30 percent against the dollar since 2005.
The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate is expected to
approve the Currency Exchange Rate Oversight Reform Act of 2011
on Thursday. It calls for U.S. tariffs on imports from
countries with deliberately undervalued currencies.
Democratic Senator Charles Schumer told reporters the bill
he helped write "has broad, broad support and it would send an
important signal to China that they can't keep getting away
with economic murder."
The controversial legislation's fate looks less certain in
the House of Representatives. Its Republican leader, who has
powers to block bills, called it "dangerous" on Tuesday.
Backers of the legislation in the House, however, said the
measure had 225 co-sponsors, including 61 Republicans.
Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, one of the bipartisan
bill's authors, said he was confident the Senate would vote on
the bill on Thursday with minimal opposition.
"Other than those who want to stand with companies that
outsource jobs to China, I don't see where any real opposition
to this bill should come from," he said.
'TERRIBLE JOB LOSS'
On Monday, the U.S. Senate voted 79-19 to start debate on
the bill, prompting an angry rebuke from China's central bank
and foreign and commerce ministries. [ID:nL3E7L40IA]
Brown dismissed the criticism. "Where I come from we say
that when you throw a rock at a pack of dogs, the one that
yelps is the one you hit," he told the Senate. "These are all
arms of the Chinese Communist Party. Of course they are not
happy when we do this."
Brown urged his fellow Ohio lawmaker Boehner to return to
his rustbelt home state to "see the kind of terrible job loss"
that he blamed in part on China's currency policy.
Most major business groups oppose the bill, which they say
will cause more harm than good and put at risk their access to
one of the world's fastest-growing markets.
The Financial Services Forum, whose members include Goldman
Sachs (GS.N), JP Morgan (JPM.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N),
has urged Congress not to pass the bill. On Wednesday, the
anti-tax Club For Growth boasted that it had scared Republicans
away from the bill.
With the 2012 U.S. presidential race heating up and the
jobless rate stuck above 9 percent, a top Republican
presidential candidate, Mitt Romney, has called China a
"cheater" and vowed to pursue the currency issue.
Republican Senator Mark Kirk of Illinois, arguing against
the bill, told his Senate colleagues that China is the fastest
growing export market for his and many U.S. states.
"A trade war with the second-largest economy in the world
would be unwise, at best," he said. Chinese theft of U.S.
intellectual property was a far greater problem, he added.
Fred Bergsten, director of the Washington-based Peterson
Institute for International Economics, estimates that a 20
percent rise in the yuan would reduce the U.S. trade deficit by
$50 billion to $100 billion. At a gain of about 6,000 jobs for
every $1 billion improvement in the trade balance, $100 billion
would work out to 600,000 jobs. [ID:nL3E7L505S]
But other economists argue that a stronger yuan would
simply shift manufacturing to other low-cost producers such as
Bangladesh or Vietnam, and not benefit the United States.
(Writing by Paul Eckert; editing by Anthony Boadle and
Mohammad Zargham)