WRAPUP 1-US solar panel makers seek duties against China

* China wants to 'gut' U.S. market, manufacturers say
* Solar panel fight is latest irritant in U.S.-China ties
* American arm of German company leads the drive
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Oct 19 American solar panel makers
asked the U.S. government on Wednesday to impose stiff duties
on Chinese-made solar energy products that they said unfairly
undercut prices and destroy thousands of American jobs.
The spat over solar panels, which comes even as the Obama
administration faces criticism over its financial backing for
bankrupt U.S. solar panel maker Solyndra, marks the latest
irritant in relations between the world's two top economies.
"Let us be clear. China has a plan for our market -- to gut
it and own it," Gordon Brinser, president of SolarWorld
Industries Americas Inc, told a news conference, as the U.S.
solar panel makers asked the U.S. government to slap duties of
more than 100 percent on more than $1.6 billion of Chinese-made
solar cells and modules.
Flanked by Oregon's two Democratic senators, Ron Wyden and
Jeff Merkley, Brinser said Chinese solar energy product makers
had received a long list of illegal government subsidies in
China and sold at steep discounts to grab U.S. market share.
"American solar manufacturers can compete with any Chinese
manufacturer, but not with the entire government of China,"
Brinser said.
SolarWorld is the U.S. arm of SolarWorld AG SWVG.DE, one
of Germany's largest solar product manufacturers which has
sought to expand into the growing U.S. market. Last month,
SolarWorld shut its Camarillo, California, production plant due
to the steep drop in solar panel prices.
SolarWorld and six other U.S. solar energy product
companies joined in a coalition to ask the U.S. government to
take action.
The controversy comes at a sensitive time in U.S.-Chinese
trade relations. Earlier on Wednesday, China's Commerce
Ministry urged the United States not to "politicize" economic
issues and said that legislation in the U.S. Congress aimed at
pressing the Chinese to let the yuan currency rise more quickly
violates international trade rules. [ID:nL3E7LJ0AO]
In addition, the United States pressed China to explain why
its "national firewall" blocks so many U.S. companies from
selling in China via the Internet, according to a letter
obtained on Wednesday. [ID:nL3E7LJ0AO]
"Some companies based outside of China have faced
challenges offering their services to Chinese customers when
their websites are blocked by China's national firewall," U.S.
Ambassador to the World Trade Organization Michael Punke said
in the letter on Monday to his Chinese counterpart.
Next week, the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means
Committee plans a hearing to examine a broad array of Chinese
trade actions that are causing concern in the United States.
UNDERCUTTING U.S. PRICES
The U.S. solar companies said Chinese producers can
aggressively undercut American prices because they receive
massive cash grants and other subsidies in China such as tax
breaks, discounted raw materials, discounted land, power and
water, multibillion-dollar preferential loans, export
assistance grants and preferential export insurance.
SolarWorld and its six partners are seeking anti-dumping
duties of more than 100 percent to offset below-market Chinese
pricing and additional countervailing duties against Chinese
subsidies.
Brinser did not rule out the possibility of SolarWorld AG
filing a similar case in Germany, but said the unit he led was
focused on protecting the U.S. market
Timothy Brightbill, an attorney representing the U.S. solar
companies, blamed Chinese pricing practices for seven U.S.
solar plants cutting thousands of jobs or closing down in the
past 18 months.
"The U.S. solar business is one of the few growth markets
in this down economy, and the Chinese are using unfair and
illegal tactics to exploit it at any and all costs," he said.
Industries such as steel have relied on U.S. anti-dumping
and countervailing duties to restrict foreign competition. But
the new solar case appears to be the first time the renewable
energy sector has turned to U.S. trade remedy laws.
The Obama administration did successfully challenge a
number of Chinese subsidies to support its wind power producers
in a World Trade Organization case initiated by the United
Steelworkers union.
Petitions filed with the U.S. Commerce Department and
International Trade Commission (ITC) start a yearlong
investigation into the U.S. solar companies' allegations.
Preliminary duties could be imposed by the United States in
a matter of months if the Commerce Department accepts the
petition within the next 20 days and the ITC decides there is a
reasonable indication U.S. producers are being hurt.
Wyden acknowledged that the U.S. government supports the
American solar industry. But he said that U.S. programs abide
by World Trade Organization rules while China's do not.
Last month, U.S. solar panel maker Solyndra filed for
bankruptcy, burdened with $783 million in secured debt and
squeezed by falling prices caused by an industry glut.
Republican lawmakers probing a $535 million federal loan
guarantee to Solyndra said on Wednesday they will keep pressing
the White House to release more internal emails about the
failed California-based solar panel maker. [ID:nN1E79D1WZ]
Its downfall has become a political embarrassment for the
Obama administration, which had promoted the company as an
example of how it planned to spur development in clean energy
technology and provided a government guarantee on the $535
million loan that Solyndra has said it may not repay in full.
The coalition estimated that U.S. imports of solar cells
and modules at more than $1.6 billion in the first eight months
of this year, compared to about $1.2 billion last year and less
than $50 million in 2006.
(Additional reporting by Langi Chiang and Don Durfee in
Beijing; Editing by Will Dunham)