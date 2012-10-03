UPDATE 1-Chinese firm sues Obama for blocking wind farm near drone site

* Experts say firm's lawsuit is a long shot
By Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, Oct 2 A small Chinese firm has sued
President Barack Obama for squashing its bid to build wind farms
close to a naval training site, but experts say the suit is long
shot for a firm that greatly underestimated U.S. suspicions
about Chinese intentions.
Ralls Corp, which is owned by two Chinese nationals, was
installing wind turbines close to the training site in Oregon,
which, according to the facility's web site, is used to test
unmanned drones - a highly sensitive and prized U.S. technology.
The U.S. Navy says the training site's airspace is also the
only restricted area in western United States where fighter jets
conduct training maneuvers at high speed and very low altitudes.
Obama put the brakes on the project last week and ordered
Ralls to sell off the four planned wind farms due to national
security risks, the first time since 1990 that a U.S. president
has formally blocked a business transaction or required a sale
on such grounds. Ralls Corp has until Dec. 27 to comply.
In its suit, made public on Tuesday, Ralls Corp alleges
Obama exceeded his power by dictating the terms of the sale, by
allowing the government to inspect all aspects of its
operations, and by not treating the firm equally as required by
law.
The lawsuit comes in the final weeks of the U.S.
presidential campaign, during which Obama's Republican rival,
Mitt Romney, has accused the president of not pushing back
against China's trade and investment practices.
Obama's order followed a recommendation from the Committee
on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an
inter-agency group headed up by the Treasury secretary that
evaluates the national security risks of foreign investments in
U.S. companies or operations.
Ralls Corp initially sued CFIUS in September for ordering
the company to halt operations temporarily while the committee
completed its probe and made its recommendation to Obama.
Its chances of winning the suit are slim given the
president's broad authority on national security matters and the
fact that courts do not often second guess the executive branch
on security issues, experts say.
"It's a very, very difficult case," said Ivan Schlager, a
partner with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, who is in
charge of the firm's CFIUS practice.
"The statute was crafted to give the president a great deal
of discretion and authority to act to protect the national
security interests of the United States."
A Treasury spokeswoman said the administration believes the
lawsuit has no merit and would defend its case vigorously.
In issuing the rare presidential order, Obama said there was
credible evidence that led him to believe that Ralls Corp and
the Chinese Sany Group executives who own the company might take
actions that posed a risk to U.S. security.
The statement did not get into the specifics of the risk,
but experts have said that the government was likely to have
been wary of any potential for espionage.
Ralls Corp said the government had not provided any evidence
or explanation.
MISSTEPS
CFIUS experts said the deal was likely doomed from the
start. They said Ralls Corp miscalculated by not asking CFIUS to
review its plans to acquire wind-farm projects before closing
the deal and embarking on plans to install turbines made in
China by the closely held Sany Group.
It is unclear whether Ralls Corp studied previous cases in
which CFIUS forced other Chinese companies to kill development
plans because of their location or for failing to get CFIUS
approval before closing a deal.
Benjamin Powell, a former general counsel to the director of
national intelligence and now a partner at the WilmerHale law
firm, said companies could face a more difficult review process
if they did not notify CFIUS of a transaction that might raise
national security issues.
In 2009, CFIUS forced the Chinese-owned Nonferrous
International Investment Company to backtrack on a proposal to
buy Nevada-based Firstgold, whose properties were close to a
naval air station.
And in 2011, Chinese telecom maker Huawei had to relinquish
plans to buy some assets from U.S. server technology firm 3Leaf
after CFIUS ordered Huawei to give up some parts of the deal.
Huawei did not file paperwork with CFIUS on the deal, even
though a few years earlier the panel had rejected another of its
proposed deals because of national security concerns.
Ralls Corp has also been slow to bring in U.S. firepower.
It hired two high-profile lawyers - the George W. Bush
administration's top lawyer Paul Clement and former U.S.
assistant attorney general Viet Dinh - only after CFIUS ordered
the company to cease activity in August and months after the
Navy expressed concerns that one of Ralls Corp's wind-farm
projects was located within restricted airspace.
The company's three other wind-farm projects are located
close to the training facility.
According to court documents, the Navy said the company
should be obliged to move the wind farm located in the
restricted airspace to another spot, even though it had no
authority to require the move.
Hundreds of wind turbines are already located close to the
Oregon training site, according to maps included in the court
documents filed by Ralls Corp. The maps also show that a handful
of turbines are already operating within the restricted
airspace.