RPT-INSIGHT-Chinese firms pour money into U.S. R&D in shift to innovation

By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, June 21Surging investment by Chinese
companies in U.S. research labs is yielding a fast-growing trove
of patents, part of a push to mine America for ideas to help
China shift from being the world's factory floor to a driver of
innovation.
Largely absent from American research hubs a decade ago,
Chinese firms including Huawei Technologies and ZTE
Corp are now using U.S. researchers to create
patents ranging from new software to internet infrastructure,
according to an analysis of Thomson Reuters' global intellectual
property database.
The rapid growth in China's U.S. investments will be a key
topic at economic and security talks on Tuesday and Wednesday
between top U.S. and Chinese officials in Washington.
They are negotiating a bilateral investment treaty that
could deepen ties between the world's two largest economies even
amid tensions over China's military assertiveness.
Even without a treaty, China is pouring capital into U.S.
research as well as buying other assets. While its firms are
still newcomers to investing in America and few work on the
technological frontier, the Thomson Reuters data offers a
glimpse of the advanced economy China aspires to build.
Patented inventions by Chinese firms that involved at least
one U.S. researcher roughly doubled worldwide in each of the
last three years, reaching 910 in 2014.
"We have established a beachhead," said Vincent Xiang, who
heads international investment at Humanwell Healthcare Group
, a Chinese drug company that has put over $50
million into a New Jersey subsidiary that employs dozens of U.S.
researchers.
Rather than compete with powerhouses like U.S. drug maker
Merck to invent blockbuster medicines, Humanwell's U.S.
researchers are making smaller refinements such as figuring out
how to administer some drugs as pills rather than injections.
Humanwell's New Jersey researchers have won approval on four
patents so far in the United States and European Union, Xiang
said. There are advantages to setting up labs in the U.S., where
there are over 800,000 people with research doctoral degrees in
science, engineering, and health.
"Without access to innovation, it is hard to win in the
domestic market," said Xiang.
A SMALL BUT GROWING PLAYER
And yet, direct investment between the United States and
China is remarkably low considering the size of their economies,
and the fruits of China's U.S. R&D are similarly modest compared
with the vast quantities of patents that emerge from America
every year.
The cumulative stock of foreign direct investment in China
from the United States makes up just over 1 percent of the FDI
sunk into Chinese businesses by all nations, according to U.S.
government data. Most FDI in China comes from other Asian
countries.
China's share of America's FDI stock is even smaller, but it
has been growing rapidly in recent years as Beijing has eased
restrictions on outward investment.
That is helping Chinese companies sink more money into a
range of advanced economies. The Thomson Reuters data also shows
a sharp increase in recent years in patents by Chinese firms
using German and Japanese researchers.
"This is a change in China's economic development model,"
said Thilo Hanemann, who helps maintain a database on Chinese
FDI at the Rhodium Group, a New York consultancy. "They want to
move from an economy driven by domestic investment and exports
to one driven by consumption, technology and services."
Annual flows of Chinese FDI into the United States have gone
from tens or hundreds of millions of dollars per year between
2000 and 2009 to $14.3 billion in 2013 and $11.9 billion in
2014, according to Rhodium Group figures, which are widely cited
because they track China's investments made via third countries
such as Singapore.
That is now approaching the annual flows from America's
traditional sources of FDI: advanced countries such as Germany
and Canada who continue to mine much more knowledge from
Americans than does China. German companies extracted 1,416
patents last year using U.S. researchers.
China already publishes more patent applications than any
other country, although development economists note that its
state-mandated patent targets often lead to lower quality
patents, particularly those taken out only in China.
However, the Thomson Reuters data, which brings together
information from patent offices in dozens of countries, points
to many high quality inventions using U.S. researchers.
For example, Huawei, the top Chinese company with patents
fueled by U.S. research, has a U.S. patent for processing fiber
optic signals that was cited by 101 later inventions.
The recent Chinese National Patent Development Strategy
highlights the country's plans through 2020, including seven
strategic industries positioned for growth: biotechnology,
alternative energy, clean energy vehicles, energy conservation,
high-end equipment manufacturing, broadband infrastructure and
high-end semiconductors.
It also includes an increase in research and development
expenditures as a proportion of economic output from 1.75
percent in 2010 to 2.2 per cent this year.
One Chinese concern likely to be aired at the U.S.-China
meetings this week is that Beijing feels its companies'
investments are singled out in U.S. security reviews.
Huawei is a world leader in producing telecommunications
equipment and has six U.S. research centers, but is a bit
player in America's telecom infrastructure market. U.S. national
security concerns have helped scuttle several attempts by Huawei
to expand its U.S. presence.
"Huawei has occasionally found itself caught in the middle"
of geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing, said
company spokesman William Plummer.
Most Chinese FDI happens when investors snap up established
U.S. companies, such as when auto parts maker Wanxiang Group
bought California-based electric carmaker Fisker
Automotive - and its patents - at a bankruptcy auction last
year.
The Chinese are also starting new ventures and have invested
$3 billion in these "greenfield" projects over the last three
years, according to Rhodium.
America's state and local governments have set up dozens of
offices to compete with one another to attract this capital,
which could flow more freely under a U.S.-China investment
treaty. Officials offer potential investors tax incentives and
introduce them to potential local partners and to legal and
accounting firms.
State officials understand there are no-go areas given
tensions between Washington and Beijing on security matters.
Washington reviews more potential investments from China for
security concerns than any other country.
"China being China we don't do aerospace or defense," said
Bradley Gillenwater, the Maryland state government's point
person for attracting Asian investment. "But biotech is a big
deal."
(Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Additional reporting
and data analysis by Bob Stembridge in London; Editing by Alan
Crosby)