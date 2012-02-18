UPDATE 2-China opens box office to more U.S. movies

* Deal allows more access for 3D, IMAX films
* Pact grew out of 2009 U.S victory at WTO
* Piracy concerns drove WTO case
* China's box office topped $2 billion in 2011
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Feb 17 China agreed on Friday
to open its market to more American movies, in a dramatic
Hollywood ending to a week-long visit by China's
leader-in-waiting that produced billions of dollars in business
deals.
"This agreement with China will make it easier than ever
before for U.S. studios and independent filmmakers to reach the
fast-growing Chinese audience, supporting thousands of American
jobs in and around the film industry," Vice President Joe Biden
said in a statement.
U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk, whose office pursued the
agreement as Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping traveled across
the United States, said the pact would boost "one of America's
strongest export sectors in one of our largest export markets."
The agreement came during Xi's stop in Los Angeles on the
last leg of a visit that began in Washington and went through
U.S. farm country in Iowa.
It does not require China to lift its annual quota of 20
foreign films per year, but essentially expands it through other
concessions that pleased Hollywood.
Beijing will permit 14 premium format films, such as IMAX or
3D, which will be exempt from the quota, as will the 2D versions
of the films, a U.S. trade official said.
The Chinese box office share for U.S. studios also will
increase under the master contract to 25 percent from around
13.5 percent to 17.5 percent, the official said.
"This is a major step forward in spurring the growth of U.S.
exports to China," Chris Dodd, president of the Motion Picture
Association of America (MPAA), said. "It is tremendous news for
the millions of American workers and businesses whose jobs
depend on the entertainment industry."
Walt Disney President and Chief Executive Robert A.
Iger said the deal would help U.S. movie makers grab a bigger
piece of the action in one of the fastest-growing film markets
in the world.
GROWING CHINESE BOX OFFICE
Chinese box office revenue grew to $2.1 billion last year,
with much of that coming from 3D titles, a rapidly growing
sector of the film industry.
"This agreement represents a significant opportunity to
provide Chinese audiences increased access to our films," Iger
said.
The U.S. movie industry has long complained about China's
tight restrictions on foreign films, which they say helps fuel
demand for pirated DVDs that are widely available in China.
The agreement announced on Friday grew out of a case
challenging China's restrictions on importation and distribution
of copyright-protected materials won by the United States at the
World Trade Organization in 2009.
China subsequently took steps to improve market access for
books, newspapers, journals, DVDs and music, but the two sides
continued to haggle over films.
The pact strengthens opportunities to distribute films in
China through private enterprises rather than the state film
monopoly, and ensures fairer compensation levels for U.S. films
distributed by Chinese state-owned enterprises, Kirk's office
said.
It allows any Chinese enterprise to be granted a license to
distribute imported films and contains a "robust set of
safeguard mechanisms" for U.S. enterprises, including audit
rights, a U.S. trade official said.
The pact will be reviewed after 5 years to ensure that it is
working as envisioned.
Xi, who is poised to become China's president next year,
left a stream of business deals behind on his get-acquainted
tour of the United States.
Those included "Kung Fu Panda" studio Dreamworks Animation's
venture to make films from Shanghai, and Chinese telecom giant
Huwei's pledge to award $6 billion in contracts over three years
to Qualcomm Inc, Broadcom Corp and Avago
.
The Chinese trade delegation this week also inked deals to
buy a record 13.4 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans, valued at
$6.7 billion.