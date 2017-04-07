Trump, Xi agree to 100-day plan to discuss trade issues

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 7 U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to a new 100-day plan for trade talks that will boost U.S. exports and reduce the United States' trade deficit with China, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Friday.

"Given the range of issues and the magnitude, that may be ambitious, but it's a very big sea change in the pace of discussion," Ross told reporters after the leaders of the world's two largest economies held their first face-to-face talks. "I think that's a very important symbolization of the growing rapport between the two countries." (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Leslie Adler)