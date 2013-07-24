China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
WASHINGTON, July 24 The U.S. government has decided to take an additional 45 days to review a Chinese company's plan to purchase Smithfield Foods, the world's largest pork producer, the Virginia-based company said on Wednesday in a statement.
"Smithfield and Shuanghui International remain committed to working cooperatively with CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) throughout the process," Smithfield said.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.