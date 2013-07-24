版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 25日 星期四 05:27 BJT

U.S. government extends review of Smithfield sale to Chinese firm

WASHINGTON, July 24 The U.S. government has decided to take an additional 45 days to review a Chinese company's plan to purchase Smithfield Foods, the world's largest pork producer, the Virginia-based company said on Wednesday in a statement.

"Smithfield and Shuanghui International remain committed to working cooperatively with CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) throughout the process," Smithfield said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐