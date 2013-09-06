U.S. clears Smithfield's acquisition by China's Shuanghui

Sept 6 Smithfield Foods Inc's
acquisition by China's Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd
received approval from the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment.
Shuanghui International offered in May to buy Smithfield,
the world's biggest hog producer, for $4.7 billion, the largest
ever Chinese acquisition of a U.S. company.
The bid has stirred concern among U.S. politicians about
food safety and other issues and faced review by a committee of
several government agencies overseen by the Treasury Department.
Smithfield shareholders are scheduled to vote on the deal at
a special meeting on Sept. 24.
Committee on Foreign Investment is an inter-agency executive
branch panel that examines foreign investment for potential
threats to national security.