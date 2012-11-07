US trade panel OKs five-year duties on China solar products

BRIEF-Arkema SA says doubled capacity of Kepstan PEKK product line in France
* Arkema sa says doubled capacity of their kepstan pekk product line in france Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Nov 7 The United States on Wednesday gave final approval to duties on billions of dollars of solar energy products from China for the next five years, providing struggling U.S. producers with a partial buffer against lower-priced imports.
The U.S. International Trade Commissioner voted 6-0 in favor of the duties in a case filed last year by SolarWorld Industries America and which Beijing has called a protectionist move that threatens the future of the solar energy sector by driving up costs for consumers.
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - Expansion of its relationship with PokerStars via launch of NYX games on regulated PokerStars.DK site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes