UPDATE 3-U.S. solar manufacturers seek duties against China

* China wants to 'gut' U.S. market, manufacturers say
* U.S. arm of German company leads the drive.
* U.S. is a net importer of photovoltaic modules
WASHINGTON, Oct 19 U.S. solar manufacturers on
Wednesday asked the Obama administration to slap duties of more
than 100 percent on imports from China that they said were
unfairly undercutting U.S. prices and destroying American
jobs.
"Let us be clear, China has a plan for our market -- to gut
it and own it," said Gordon Brinser, president of SolarWorld
Industries Americas Inc at a news conference.
Trade relations with China have become a hot issue ahead of
the 2012 U.S. presidential and congressional elections. The
Senate last week passed a bill aimed at Beijing's currency
practices although the bill faces an uphill battle in the House
of Representatives to become law.
Next week, the House Ways and Means Committee plans a
hearing to dive into a broad array of Chinese trade actions
that are causing concern in the United States.
The U.S. solar industry has been hit hard by competition
from China and other countries.
A coalition of seven companies led by SolarWorld Industries
accused China of a long list of illegal subsidies and pricing
practices to grab global market share.
Some trade experts have warned that the Obama
administration needs to tread carefully since the United States
also has programs to support the sector.
Last month, U.S. solar panel maker Solyndra filed for
bankruptcy, burdened with $783 million in secured debt and
squeezed by falling prices caused by an industry glut.
Its downfall has become a political embarrassment for the
Obama administration, which had promoted the company as an
example of how it planned to spur development in clean energy
technology and provided a government guarantee on a $535
million loan Solyndra has said it may not repay in full.
STRONG DEMAND
The United States was a net exporter of solar energy
products last year, due to strong demand from China, Germany
and Japan for U.S.-made polysilicon and capital equipment used
to make solar panels.
U.S. photovoltaic-related exports totaled $5.6 billion in
2010, compared with imports of $3.7 billion, according to a
study by GTM Research prepared for the Solar Energy Industries
Association, a U.S. trade group not involved in the case
announced on Wednesday.
The same report showed the United States was a net importer
of the modules that transform sunlight into electricity. It
imported $2.4 billion of the product, including $1.4 billion
from China and $480 million from Mexico.
U.S. exports of the photovoltaic modules totaled $1.2
billion in 2010, or half the level of imports.
SolarWorld is the U.S. arm of Germany's SolarWorld AG
SWVG.DE, which is one of Germany's largest solar products
producers and has sought to expand into the growing U.S.
market.
Last month, SolarWorld shut its Camarillo, California,
production plant due to the steep drop in solar panel prices.
SolarWorld and other German solar companies have faced
increasing competition in their home market in recent years as
Chinese companies entered and drove down panel prices.
"In area after area, the Chinese do not play by the rules,"
said Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat who last month urged
President Barack Obama to use U.S. trade law to restrict solar
panel imports from China.
While industries such as steel have relied heavily on U.S.
anti-dumping and countervailing duties to restrict foreign
competition, the solar case appeared to be the first time the
renewable energy sector has turned to U.S. trade remedy laws.
The Obama administration did successfully challenge a
number of Chinese subsidies to support its wind power producers
in a World Trade Organization case initiated by the United
Steelworkers union.
