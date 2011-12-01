SolarWorld says expects US panel to back China probe

WASHINGTON Dec 1 The president of SolarWorld Industries America said he was certain a U.S. trade panel on Friday would approve an investigation into charges that Chinese producers are selling solar cells and panels in the United States at unfairly low prices.

"We're very confident with the outcome of it because there clearly has been harm in the industry from the actions by the Chinese suppliers and the Chinese government," Gordon Brinser told Reuters a day ahead of the vote in the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC).

SolarWorld is the U.S. arm of SolarWorld AG , one of Germany's largest solar product manufacturers.

It filed a case in October along with other U.S. solar energy product companies asking for duties of more than 100 percent on Chinese-made solar cells and modules.