U.S. confirms duties on solar goods from China, Taiwan

WASHINGTON Dec 16 The United States confirmed
steep import duties on solar products from China and Taiwan on
Tuesday, according to a statement from the Department of
Commerce.
Anti-dumping duties for Chinese goods were set as high was
165.04 percent as the U.S. arm of German solar manufacturer
SolarWorld AG seeks to close a loophole which allowed
Chinese producers to sidestep duties imposed in 2012.
Taiwanese producers face anti-dumping duties as high as
27.55 percent, according to the final Commerce decision.
Producers in China also face separate anti-subsidy duties.
The duties, which will affect companies including China's
Trina Solar Ltd and Suntech Power and
Taiwan's Motech Industries Inc, must still be
confirmed by the U.S. International Trade Commission.
The ITC will make its final decision by Jan. 29.
