Solarworld wants duties on Chinese solar goods in U.S. extended - magazine

FRANKFURT May 23 German solar manufacturer
SolarWorld will apply to the United States for an
extension of duties on Chinese panel imports that are due to end
this year, weekly Euro am Sonntag said.
Chief Executive Frank Asbeck justified his intention by
saying Chinese panel makers would still receive unfair state
subsidies, according to the magazine.
It was based on this reasoning that the German solar energy
pioneer succeeded in getting the duties imposed in the first
place.
Solarworld plans to sell more than 60 percent of its panels
in the United States this year, compared with 41 percent in
2014.
Solarworld, which was on the brink of insolvency two years
ago, by now says it has a 10 percent share in what is the
world's third-biggest solar market after China and Japan, a fact
that could help it this year to post its first operating profit
since 2011.
The United States could install up to 20 gigawatts (GW) of
solar capacity over the next two years, about a fifth of the
total global market, according to estimates from industry
association SEIA and GTM Research, compared with about 7 GW in
2014.
