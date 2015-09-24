CORRECTED-China importers in deals to buy 13.18 mln tonnes US soybeans

(Corrects headline and first sentence to 13.18 million tonnes, instead of 13.8 million)

DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept 24 Chinese importers signed agreements to buy a total of 13.18 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans valued at about $5.3 billion at a signing ceremony in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday.

Representatives from Chinese companies such as state-owned COFCO and Sinograin and privately-held Sunrise Group signed 24 contracts with U.S. companies including Archer Daniels Midland Co and Cargill Inc in one of the largest single-day soybean deals on record. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Chris Reese)