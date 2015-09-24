UPDATE 1-China importers in deals to buy 13.18 mln tonnes US soybeans

(Adds details, background, byline)
By Karl Plume
DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept 24 Importers from China,
the world's top soybean buyer, signed agreements to buy a total
of 13.18 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans valued at about $5.3
billion at a signing ceremony in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday.
Representatives from Chinese companies such as state-owned
COFCO and Sinograin and privately-held Sunrise Group signed 24
contracts with U.S. companies, including Archer Daniels Midland
Co and Cargill Inc, in one of the largest
single-day soybean deals on record.
The deals were mostly for shipment in the 2015/16 (Sep/Aug)
marketing year, although some of the agreements were for
2016/17, traders at the event said.
The United States is the world's second-largest exporter of
soybeans, which are crushed into soyoil for food production and
soymeal for livestock feed.
Traders said the deals were mostly "frame contracts" with
terms to be finalized at a later date.
"It's a mix of frame contracts and actual sales contracts,"
said Jim Sutter, chief executive of the U.S. Soybean Export
Council.
Traders expect some of the signings to be confirmed as sales
by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the coming days via the
government's daily sales reporting system, which requires
exporters to promptly report deals totaling more than 100,000
tonnes in a single day.
Some exporters report such frame contracts as sales while
others report them only after details of the deals are
finalized, traders said.
U.S. soybean sales to China for the 2015/16 (Sep/Aug) season
are off to the slowest start in seven years amid abundant global
supplies and declining prices. Soybean futures on the Chicago
Board of Trade are hovering near 6-1/2 year lows.
Also, China imported record volumes of South American
soybeans this summer.
China is expected to import a record 79 million tonnes of
soybeans in 2015/16, up 2 million from the prior season and the
12th straight year of higher year-on-year imports, according to
the USDA.
