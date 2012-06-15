WTO back U.S. in case against China duties on steel

UPDATE 1-Sika posts 21.8 pct rise in 2016 profit, to propose higher dividend
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
Geneva, June 15 A World Trade Organization panel on Friday ruled in favor of the United States in a case against import duties imposed by China on a specialty steel product used in power transformers.
"With respect to each of the 11 programmes at issue, the panel concluded that China had acted inconsistently" with WTO rules governing the use of countervailing duties, the panel said in its ruling.
The dispute involved duties imposed by China on "grain-oriented electrical steel", a specialty steel product made by AK Steel and ATI Allegheny Ludlum.
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian authorities will sweep the international airport and other locations for radioactive material, the police chief said on Friday, following the murder of Kim Jong Nam in which VX nerve agent, a highly toxic chemical, was used.
Feb 23 Speciality chemicals maker Sika, which remains locked in a bitter takeover battle with France's Saint-Gobain, on Friday posted a 21.8 increase in net profit for 2016.