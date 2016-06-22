U.S. industry injured by cold-rolled steel from China, Japan -ITC

WASHINGTON, June 22 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had found that imports of cold-rolled steel flat products from China are injuring U.S. producers, paving the way for the institution of final trade duty orders.

The Commerce Department had previously slapped Chinese steelmakers with import duties of 522 percent on the products, and anti-dumping duties of 71.35 percent on Japanese producers.

The original complaint was filed in July 2015 by major U.S. producers United States Steel, AK Steel Corp, ArcelorMittal USA, Nucor Corp and Steel Dynamics Inc. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh)