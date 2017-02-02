U.S. steps closer to slapping duties on stainless steel sheet from China

WASHINGTON Feb 2The U.S. Commerce Department on
Thursday stepped closer to placing duties on imports of
stainless steel sheet and strip from China, issuing a final
determination that the products were being subsidized and dumped
in the U.S. market at below fair value.
The department said it affirmed antidumping duties ranging
from 63.86 percent to 76.64 percent on the imports, and an
anti-subsidy rate of 75.60 percent for mandatory respondent
Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co Ltd.
The duties will go into effect for five years if the U.S.
International Trade Commision subsequently affirms its earlier
finding that U.S. producers were being harmed.
AK Steel Corp, Allegheny Ludlum (IPO-ALGL.N), North
American Stainless and Outokumpu Stainless USA had brought the
case seeking relief. Imports of the products from China were
valued at an estimated $302 million in 2015, according to the
department.
The U.S. International Trade Commission is scheduled to make
its final determination of injury to U.S. producers on or about
March 20.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)