U.S. Commerce Department launches trade probe into stainless steel from China

WASHINGTON, March 4 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday it had launched an anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigation into imports of stainless steel sheet and strip from China.

The probe was in response to a petition from AK Steel Corp , Allegheny Ludlum (IPO-ALGL.N), North American Stainless, and Outokumpu Stainless USA, it said.

It added that the U.S. International Trade Commission was scheduled to make its preliminary determination of injury to U.S. producers on or before March 28. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish)

