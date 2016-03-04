U.S. Commerce Department launches trade probe into stainless steel from China

WASHINGTON, March 4 The U.S. Commerce Department
said on Friday it had launched an anti-dumping and
countervailing duty investigation into imports of stainless
steel sheet and strip from China.
The probe was in response to a petition from AK Steel Corp
, Allegheny Ludlum (IPO-ALGL.N), North American
Stainless, and Outokumpu Stainless USA, it said.
It added that the U.S. International Trade Commission was
scheduled to make its preliminary determination of injury to
U.S. producers on or before March 28.
