UPDATE 1-U.S. Commerce Department launches trade probe into stainless steel from China

WASHINGTON, March 4 The U.S. Commerce Department
said on Friday it had launched an anti-dumping and
countervailing duty investigation into imports of stainless
steel sheet and strip from China.
The probe was in response to a petition from AK Steel Corp
, Allegheny Ludlum (IPO-ALGL.N), North American
Stainless, and Outokumpu Stainless USA, it said.
It added that the U.S. International Trade Commission was
scheduled to make its preliminary determination of injury to
U.S. producers on or before March 28.
In response, China's Ministry of Commerce said steel
overcapacity was a common global problem that required a
coordinated response "rather than simply resorting to trade
protection means".
"China hopes the U.S. side corrects its ways that have been
determined in past cases to be in violation of WTO rules, and
launches investigations in a legal, objective and fair manner,"
it quoting an unidentified official from its Trade Remedy and
Investigation Bureau as saying via a notice on its website (www.mofcom.gov.cn).
U.S. anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into
Chinese steel firms have had a significant impact on Chinese
companies and China was highly concerned, it said.
