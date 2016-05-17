U.S. sets steep duties on imports of Chinese cold-rolled steel

WASHINGTON May 17 The United States on Tuesday
set final anti-dumping duties of 265.79 percent on imports of
cold-rolled flat steel from China and 71.35 percent on imports
from Japan, finding that producers from these countries were
selling the products at unfair prices.
The Commerce Department also said it levied final
anti-subsidy duties of 256.44 percent on imports of Chinese
cold-rolled steel.
Cold-rolled steel is primarily used in automotive
manufacturing, appliances, containers and construction. The
Commerce Department said 2015 imports of the metal were valued
at about $272.3 million from China and $138.6 million from
Japan.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Diane Craft)