WRAPUP 2-China to support steel exports as U.S. imposes hefty tariffs

* U.S. slaps 500 pct duties on some Chinese steel products
* China says to maintain steel export tax rebates
* Exports needed to help fund costly industry restructuring
* U.S. a small export market for China steel
By Ruby Lian and David Lawder
SHANGHAI/WASHINGTON, May 18 China said it would
persist with controversial tax rebates to steel exporters to
support the sector's painful restructuring, defying a United
States move to impose punitive import duties on Chinese steel
products.
A worldwide steel glut has become a major trade irritant,
with China under fire from global rivals who say it is dumping
cheap exports after a slowdown in demand at home.
In a marked escalation of the spat, the United States on
Tuesday said it would impose duties of more than 500 percent on
Chinese cold-rolled flat steel, widely used for car body panels,
appliances and in construction.
However, China's Ministry of Finance said it would "continue
to implement a tax rebate policy on steel exports" as it tries
to finance a costly capacity closure plan.
By far the world's largest steel producer, China plans to
eliminate 100-150 million tonnes of annual production - more
than the U.S. produces per year - over the next five years. The
cabinet said central government-controlled firms will cut steel
and coal production capacity by a tenth in 2016-17.
The finance ministry said China was making special funds
available to curb overcapacity in both steel and coal and would
reward local authorities for exceeding their targets and meeting
them early.
The policy document, though dated May 10, was published just
hours after the U.S. tariffs were announced. It is the latest
policy announced by different departments including the Ministry
of Human Resources and Social Security to push forward capacity
cuts.
ON G7 MENU
The U.S. Commerce Department said the new duties effectively
increase more than five-fold the import prices on Chinese-made
cold-rolled flat steel products, which totaled $272.3 million in
2015. It found that products were being sold in the U.S. below
cost and with unfair subsidies.
China's Commerce Ministry expressed its "strong
dissatisfaction" with the U.S. ruling, and said the United
States should rectify its mistakes as soon as possible.
"The United States adopted many unfair methods during the
anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese
products, including the refusal to grant Chinese state-owned
firms a differentiated tax rate," it said.
The Group of Seven rich nations plans to address the steel
glut when it meets in Japan later this month, in a move seen
likely to add to pressure on China.
Analysts said the potential closing off of the U.S. market
would not substantially reduce China's exports, accounting for
just 2 percent of its total shipments.
"The duty will not have a big impact on China's overall
steel exports because the volume to the United States is very
small... but because of anti-dumping, export destinations are
becoming more and more dispersed," said Kevin Bai, an analyst
with CRU in Beijing.
CHINA DENIES FLOODING MARKETS
While a flood of cheap Chinese steel has been blamed for
putting some overseas producers out of business, China denies
its mills have been dumping their products on foreign markets,
stressing that local steelmakers are more efficient and enjoy
far lower costs than their international counterparts.
China has also denied there are any inducements in place
that encourage steelmakers to sell their products overseas,
saying trade flows are determined by the market.
"Global demand is increasing, and Chinese steel products are
very competitive, so exports are increasing a little, but the
steel sector is mainly used to satisfy domestic demand and there
has never been any policy support for large volumes of exports,"
China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) chairman Ma Guoqiang
said at a conference this week.
However, a vaguely-worded statement from the central bank
and several other government bodies last month said China would
encourage exports and provide financing for steel and coal firms
looking to move overseas.
While the government has offered as much as 100 billion yuan
($15 billion) to help handle worker layoffs, China's debt-ridden
steel sector cannot afford to abandon the financial lifeline
provided by exports.
Foreign sales reached a record 112.4 million tonnes last
year, up 19 percent, though total value fell 10.5 percent to
$62.8 billion as a result of plunging prices.
More than half of large steel mills still made losses last
year, according to the CISA.
Steelmakers have called on more proactive support for the
export business, with Chen Ying, the general manager of Jiangsu
Shagang, telling a conference on Monday that
boosting foreign sales would help speed up the country's
restructuring efforts.
"China should support exports - steel product exports and
moving projects and plants abroad," she said.
($1 = 6.5335 Chinese yuan)
