版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四 22:41 BJT

China loses WTO appeal in U.S. speciality steel case

GENEVA Oct 18 China comprehensively lost an appeal on Thursday against a World Trade Organization ruling in a dispute over U.S. exports of speciality steel used in power transformers.

The dispute involved duties imposed by China on "grain-oriented electrical steel", a product made by AK Steel Corp and ATI Allegheny Ludlum, which are based in the electoral battleground states of Ohio and Pennsylvania.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐