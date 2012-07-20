China appeals against WTO ruling in U.S. steel case

GENEVA, July 20 China filed an appeal with the World Trade Organization on Friday in a case brought by the United States to challenge Chinese import duties on a type of speciality steel product used in power transformers, the WTO said.

A WTO dispute panel handed the United States a victory last month in the case, which involves Chinese duties on potentially hundreds of millions of dollars of "grain-oriented flat-rolled electrical steel", made by AK Steel Corp of Ohio and ATI Allegheny Ludlum of Pennsylvania.

China is appealing certain issues of law and legal interpretation, the WTO said in a statement.