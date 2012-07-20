China appeals against WTO ruling in U.S. steel case

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
GENEVA, July 20 China filed an appeal with the World Trade Organization on Friday in a case brought by the United States to challenge Chinese import duties on a type of speciality steel product used in power transformers, the WTO said.
A WTO dispute panel handed the United States a victory last month in the case, which involves Chinese duties on potentially hundreds of millions of dollars of "grain-oriented flat-rolled electrical steel", made by AK Steel Corp of Ohio and ATI Allegheny Ludlum of Pennsylvania.
China is appealing certain issues of law and legal interpretation, the WTO said in a statement.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.