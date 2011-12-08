版本:
US set preliminary duties on China steel cylinders

WASHINGTON Dec 8 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday that it has set preliminary anti-dumping duties ranging from 5 to 26 percent on high-pressure steel cylinders from China.

Norris Cylinder Company, based in Longview, Texas, filed a petition earlier this year asking for duties to be imposed to offset unfair pricing practices.

The company is the last remaining producer of high pressure steel cylinders in the United States.

U.S. imports of the steel cylinders totaled about $48.8 million in 2010, up from $29.1 million in 2009, the Commerce Department said.

