No US decision yet on new Taiwan arms sales

UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
WASHINGTON Aug 24 The U.S. government has not yet made a decision on any new arms sales to Taiwan, a Pentagon official said on Wednesday, asked about the potential sale of new F-16 fighter jets to the country.
Earlier this month, people familiar with the situation said a U.S. sale of 66 new Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) F-16 C/D fighter jets to Taiwan appeared unlikely to go through. [ID:nL3E7JF11C]
(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Paul Eckert)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT Feb 10 The United Automobile Workers union on Friday said it had been approached by workers at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California, assembly plant, rejecting a charge by the chief executive of the luxury electric car maker that a worker who publicly criticized the company was on the UAW payroll.
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: