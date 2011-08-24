版本:
No US decision yet on new Taiwan arms sales

WASHINGTON Aug 24 The U.S. government has not yet made a decision on any new arms sales to Taiwan, a Pentagon official said on Wednesday, asked about the potential sale of new F-16 fighter jets to the country.

Earlier this month, people familiar with the situation said a U.S. sale of 66 new Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) F-16 C/D fighter jets to Taiwan appeared unlikely to go through. [ID:nL3E7JF11C]

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Paul Eckert)

