Alibaba agrees to block sale of dangerous toys in U.S. - commission

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Jan 13 Chinese e-commerce company
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has agreed to prevent the
sale of up to 15 illegal or dangerous toys in the United States,
the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's (CPSC) chairman
said on Tuesday.
It is the first such agreement between the CPSC and a
foreign company, CPSC Chairman Elliot Kaye said on the sidelines
of the Hong Kong Toys and Games Fair.
"We're thrilled to cross beyond our borders and work with
whomever we need to," Kaye said. The deal is not, however,
enforceable.
The CPSC will give Alibaba, the world's largest e-commerce
company, a list of between five and 15 children's toys it wants
to prevent from entering the U.S. market. Around 90 percent of
U.S. toy imports come from China, according to the commission.
Alibaba corporate affairs executive Jim Wilkinson said in a
statement that the company would work "collaboratively with the
chairman and his team to do everything possible to protect
consumers".
Alibaba, which handles more e-commerce business than U.S.
companies Amazon.com Inc and eBay Inc
combined, controls as much as 80 percent of the Chinese
e-commerce market. Its initial public offering last year ranks
as the world's biggest at $25 billion.
CPSC had not yet approached China's JD.com Inc - or
other foreign e-commerce sites, Kaye said, but added: "It's
coming. If we feel like it's a viable place to go, we'll go
there."
Critics say Alibaba's size makes it hard to police.
"Alibaba has talked about getting all the defective stuff
off (e-commerce platform) Taobao and that's likely a claim which
is way bigger than is possible to be implemented," said James
Feldkamp, CEO and co-founder of China-based consumer watchdog
group Mingjian.
The agreement could nevertheless help Alibaba from a
publicity standpoint, he added.
"It's saying, 'We're not looking to circumnavigate
everywhere and flood the U.S. with a bunch of counterfeit
garbage. We're another legitimate channel for U.S. consumers,"
he said.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin and Adam Jourdan; editing by Susan
Thomas)