U.S, China making progress on biotech crop talks -USDA's Vilsack

CHICAGO Dec 17 The United States and China are
making progress on talks over Beijing's acceptance of new
biotechnology for crops, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack
said on Wednesday.
The countries are "moving toward an understanding of how we
might be able to establish a strategic dialogue on
biotechnology," Vilsack told China Vice Premier Wang Yang in a
bilateral meeting in Chicago.
Biotech crops are a key trade issue between the countries
because China has rejected more than 1 million tons of U.S. corn
containing traces of a type of genetically modified corn,
Agrisure Viptera, in the past year. The strain, developed by
Syngenta AG, is approved for planting in the United States but
not for import by Beijing.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)