UPDATE 1-U.S, China making progress on biotech crop talks -USDA's Vilsack

CHICAGO Dec 17 The United States and China are
making progress in talks over Beijing's acceptance of new
biotechnology for crops, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack
said on Wednesday.
The countries are "moving toward an understanding of how we
might be able to establish a strategic dialogue on
biotechnology," Vilsack told Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang in a
bilateral meeting in Chicago.
Biotech crops are a key trade issue between the countries
because China has rejected more than 1 million tons of U.S. corn
containing traces of a type of genetically modified corn,
Agrisure Viptera, in the past year. The strain, developed by
Syngenta AG, is approved for planting in the United States but
not for import by Beijing.
U.S. seed makers have complained that China's regulatory
review of new biotech crops has slowed over the past year and
that decisions to delay import approvals for new strains are not
always based on science.
China's barriers to imports of some U.S. genetically
modified crops are disrupting seed companies' plans for new
product launches and keeping at least one variety out of the
U.S. market altogether.
The countries will "deepen our agro-technology cooperation,"
Wang said later in a speech at the U.S.-China Joint Commission
on Commerce and Trade.
Topics discussed at the forum included food security in
China. Beijing has said it wants to be self sufficient in grain
production, and the United States is "willing to collaborate
significantly in agricultural research" with China, Vilsack said
later in a speech at the forum.
China accounts for 20 percent of all U.S. farm exports, he
said.
