US company says China subsidizes rivals Huawei, ZTE

WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. telecommunications
equipment company on Thursday charged that its Chinese rivals
Huawei and ZTE Corp receive unfair
government support and called for a tough U.S. response on both
economic and security grounds.
"China's intentions are clear. They've announced their
intention to intensify government support for the optical
networking industry and to make their national champions world
market leaders," said Michael McCarthy, chief legal and
administrative officer for Infinera Corp.
"Our response must be equally clear to ensure the
competition in this vital sector is not based on which
government is willing to lavish the most aid to their producers,
but rather on the quality of the products and the strength of
the innovation," McCarthy said in testimony before the
U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is the world's second-largest
maker of telecommunications equipment after Sweden's Ericsson
. ZTE is the fifth-rank provider. Both are facing
increasing Western government resistance as they expand market
share.
The House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on
Tuesday, as part of a probe into security threats to U.S.
telecommunications, pressed the two Chinese companies to
disclose their inner workings.
The investigation reflects fears that booby-trapped
technology could be supplied knowingly or unknowingly by the
companies, which have been accused of being a stalking horse for
the Chinese authorities.
McCarthy said Germany and Australia had already banned
Huawei from certain projects based on national security grounds.
He charged the companies' rapid rise over the past five
years would not have been possible without massive Chinese
government support and a market closed to foreign
telecommunications firms.
"(China's) perspective is 'let's lock up the business now.
Over time that will drive out competition, drive out innovation
and we'll be left the winner,'" he said.
McCarthy told the panel, which makes annual recommendations
to Congress, that he was encouraged the European Union was
considering punitive duties on the companies.
"Our view, if we got a vote, is that is absolutely the right
answer," McCarthy said.
Terry Stewart, a trade lawyer who helped McCarthy prepare
his testimony, said he was bound by client confidentiality rules
not to comment on whether Infinera was planning to petition the
U.S. government to impose import duties on its Chinese rivals.