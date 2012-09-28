U.S. sets hefty duties on Chinese stainless steel sinks

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The United States on Friday set preliminary anti-dumping duties ranging from 54.25 to 76.53 percent on stainless steel sinks from China that it said were unfairly priced.

The decision is a victory for Elkay Manufacturing Co of Illinois, which applied in March for the relief.

This is the U.S. Commerce Department's second round of duties on the sinks. In July, it set preliminary countervailing duties ranging from 2.12 percent to 13.94 percent to offset Chinese government subsidies.

The United States imported $118.0 million of stainless steel sinks from China in 2011, up from $98.1 million in 2010.