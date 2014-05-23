UPDATE 2-U.S. wins car import duties trade case against China

(Adds comment from China in final paragraph)
WASHINGTON May 23 The United States has won a
trade dispute with China over duties slapped on U.S. exports of
large cars and sport utility vehicles, the World Trade
Organization said on Friday.
China, the second-biggest market for U.S. auto exports, in
2011 started levying punitive duties on vehicles with engines of
2.5 liters and above, in retaliation for U.S. trade policies.
The duties have since expired.
China, which only joined the WTO in 2001, is the second most
common target of U.S. disputes at the trade body after the
European Union.
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said the duties
affected $5.1 billion in U.S. auto exports in 2013, including
popular models such as the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Buick Enclave
and Cadillac Escalade. Total U.S. auto exports to China totaled
$8.6 billion.
Although Froman said he was pleased China had dropped the
duties, which ranged up to 21.5 percent, he said it was worrying
the United States had brought, and won, three WTO cases against
China over unfair import duties.
"We remain deeply concerned by the troubling pattern of
China's misuse of anti-dumping and countervailing duty
measures," Froman said at a news conference, flanked by Michigan
lawmakers Sander Levin and Debbie Stabenow, whose state is home
to U.S. car makers Chrysler Group LLC, Ford Motor Co
and General Motors Co.
China argued the duties were imposed because U.S. automakers
had received U.S. government subsidies and dumped their vehicles
into the Chinese market, harming China's auto industry.
U.S. Senator Charles Schumer has called on the USTR to file
another complaint against China over cyber-spying, after the
United States on Monday charged five Chinese military officers
and accused them of hacking into American nuclear, metal and
solar companies to steal trade secrets.
Schumer, who represents New York state in Congress, said the
actions breached a WTO agreement on intellectual property
requiring countries to protect trade secrets.
Asked if the USTR was considering any action, a senior USTR
official said the office always looked actively at problems
around the world, but would not talk about potential actions.
A spokesman for China's Embassy in Washington noted that the
WTO rejected some arguments by the United States and supported
some of Beijing's. China also had reservations about some
elements of the WTO decision, such as the calculation of the
dumping margin, spokesman Geng Shuang said in an emailed
statement.
