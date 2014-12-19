UPDATE 1-U.S. says China to cut red tape on imports of medical devices, medicine

(Adds quotes, details, background)
CHICAGO Dec 18 China agreed to allow U.S.
medicines and medical devices into local markets more quickly
and open up its anti-trust procedures, U.S. Commerce Secretary
Penny Pritzker said on Thursday after bilateral trade talks
between the two nations.
U.S. and Chinese officials said they made progress on a
range of issues at three-day Joint Commission on Commerce and
Trade meetings, which aims to smooth out snags in a trade
relationship worth more than $600 billion a year.
The U.S. side highlighted progress on intellectual property
and anti-trust laws as well as opening markets for U.S. products
such as medicines, which firms have complained are subject to a
burdensome approval process.
"They agreed to cut red tape for imports of new and
innovative pharmaceuticals and medical devices and to deal with
the backlog," Pritzker told reporters.
China agreed to publish the results of administrative
proceedings conducted under its anti-monopoly laws and allow
U.S. firms to consult with legal counsel, she said. China's laws
have been criticized for lacking transparency and targeting
foreign companies.
In a press conference in Chicago prior to the U.S.
announcement, Chinese officials did not comment on medical
devices and medicines. They said, however, that both sides
agreed on "intensifying cooperation on food safety."
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said the two
countries agreed to talk more about approvals for biotech crops,
which seed companies have complained take too long and are often
not based on science.
As the talks began, China said it would approve imports of
American-grown Viptera corn developed by Swiss-based Syngenta
, as well as shipments of biotech soybeans developed by
DuPont Pioneer and Bayer CropScience.
"The dialogue we've agreed to, to ease the adoption of our
innovative agricultural products, will benefit corn and soybean
farmers right here in America's heartland," Froman said.
Niu Dun, China's vice minister of agriculture, said through
a translator: "The regulation (and) supervision of biotechnology
products is a priority in China-U.S. cooperation and we are
making smooth progress."
Pritzker said the two countries also had productive talks on
how to deal with excess capacity in the solar industry, after
the United States slapped hefty anti-dumping and anti-subsidy
duties on Chinese solar goods as the talks began.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Writing by Krista Hughes; editing
by Andrew Hay)