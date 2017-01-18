UPDATE 1-U.S. affirms finding of China steel plate dumping, subsidies

BRIEF-58.com expects Q2 total revenues to be between rmb 2,250 mln and rmb 2,350 mln
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
WASHINGTON Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.
The department said in a statement that it has set a final dumping margin of 68.27 percent for Jiangyin Xingcheng Special Steel Works Co Ltd, the only respondent in the case, "for the China-wide entity's failure to cooperate."
Commerce officials said they would call on the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to collect cash deposits equal to the dumping rate that would be refunded if the U.S. International Trade Commission later finds there has been no harm to U.S. producers.
In 2015, imports of CTL plate from China were valued at an estimated $70.3 million, it said.
The finding followed an investigation prompted by a petition from Nucor Corp and U.S. subsidiaries of ArcelorMittal SA and SSAB AB.
The material is used in a wide range of applications, including in buildings and bridgework; agricultural, construction and mining equipment; machine parts and tooling; ships, rail cars, tankers and barges; and large-diameter pipe. (Reporting by Eric Walsh and Tim Ahmann; editing by Susan Heavey and Chizu Nomiyama)
