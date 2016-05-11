REFILE-UPDATE 2-U.S. launches second WTO complaint in China chicken trade dispute

(Corrects to remove paragraph on Mofcom not responding to
request for comment)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON May 10 The Obama administration on
Tuesday brought a fresh challenge to China's anti-dumping duties
on U.S. broiler chicken products at the World Trade Organization
in an effort to bring the long-running trade dispute to a close.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office said it is making
claims that China's anti-dumping and countervailing duties
violate WTO rules, partly because China failed to properly
calculate U.S. poultry production costs.
China also failed to conduct transparent investigations and
breached WTO rules in its finding that U.S. poultry exports have
injured Chinese producers, USTR said. The complaint seeks
consultations with Beijing on the matter.
The complaint is the second U.S. WTO objection to China's
2010 imposition of anti-dumping duties of up to 105.4 percent,
and anti-subsidy duties of up to 30.3 percent, on U.S. broiler
chicken products.
In a statement posted on its official website on Wednesday,
China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said it regrets the action
the U.S. has taken but will resolve the dispute in accordance
with WTO processes.
It comes as U.S.-China trade tensions are rising, with
China's economic slowdown flooding markets worldwide with
exports of manufactured goods.
U.S. steel and aluminum producers have filed several major
anti-dumping complaints against China in recent weeks with the
U.S. Commerce Department and International Trade Commission.
"Today's action holds China accountable for unfair taxes
that they are imposing on American exports of broiler chicken
products," U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said in a
statement.
China re-examined and lowered the duties on U.S. broiler
chickens in 2014 after the WTO accepted U.S. arguments that they
violated WTO rules. China currently levies anti-dumping duties
up to 73.3 percent and anti-subsidy taxes up to 4.2 percent.
But Froman said a USTR review of China's revised duties,
which affect producers including Tyson Foods and
Pilgrim's Pride, found they were still not in compliance
with WTO rules.
U.S. Acting Deputy Agriculture Secretary Michael Scuse said
that U.S. poultry producers have lost over $1 billion in sales
since the duties were imposed in 2010, with annual U.S. chicken
exports to China down over 90 percent.
MOFCOM is also conducting an anti-dumping investigation into
U.S. exports of distiller's dried grains, an ethanol by-product
used in animal feed.
U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, a Republican from Georgia, the
largest chicken-producing state, hailed the new WTO complaint,
the 12th such challenge against China by the Obama
administration.
"Trade works when the rules are followed, and it is
imperative that China, the world's second-largest economy, lives
up to the rules it agreed to when it joined the WTO in 2001,"
Isakson added.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Additional reporting by Engen Tham
and Wang Jing in Shanghai; Editing by Alan Crosby and Sam
Holmes)